Chaz Sui Wonders supports friend Pete Davidson, who is in rehab for mental health problems





BREAKING NEWS about Pete Davidson: The actor is not feeling well and has been admitted to a clinic. Pete is suffering from mental problems and so he is working on it internally. Friend Chez Sui Wonders and his family support him through thick and thin.

Pete Davidson is in rehab as he struggles with borderline personality disorder and PTSD, sources tell page six,

Pete Davidson in the clinic

This week, Pete Davidson checks in a Clinics in Pennsylvania, where his good friend John Mulaney sought help for alcohol and drug problems. But Pete didn’t knock on the door for it: he’s suffering from it. PTSD and Borderline, A friend says: “Pete regularly goes to rehab for a ‘tune up’ and for mental relaxation, so that’s what’s happening.”

Pete was previously diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and struggled with addiction problems. He was previously in rehab in 2017 and 2019. The actor also entered trauma therapy in April 2022 after Kanye West brutally scolded him on social media for dating Kim Kardashian.

The last few weeks haven’t been easy, with a lot of eyes on Pete because of Pete’s behavior. First he was under fire from a strange voicemail Which he left on the head of PETA. We won’t go into it too much, but among other things it was suck my cock called. Then Pete has an accident and he’s sued reckless driving, He sped to park his car at his Beverly Hills home, with his girlfriend, Chase Sui, sitting next to him.

Chez Sui Wonders and her family support Pete

This will not be the support of their loved ones. the formulas tell page six That friend Chase Sui Wonders and his family have been very supportive of Pete. Pete and Chaz Sui’s relationship has been strong from the start, even though they were only friends at the time.

In May, a source told Page Six that things are about to get more serious. Chaz Sui herself also explains how important their relationship is to her: “We talk about everything, and we’re very open with each other about everything, and it feels like everything that’s going on in our relationship is very sacred.”