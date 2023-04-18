Check Brasilia brands to buy rock band t-shirts | metropolises

In the footsteps of Kiss and Deep Purble concerts, taking place in Brasília this Tuesday (4/18), discover labels with thematic pieces

This Tuesday (18/4), the public of the Federal District will be able to repeat the iconic phrase of actress Christiane Torloni: “Today is rock day, baby!”. After all, the capital receives the long-awaited concerts of the bands Kiss and Deep Purple, attractions of Metrópoles Music. The performances take place at the Arena BRB Mané Garrincha and promise to stir up the city. As a way of helping fans from Brasilia, the Coluna Moda Fora dos Padrões selected brands from the city that have t-shirts and blouses in the best rocker style in their collections.

Come check it out!

Natinho’s Market

A reference point in the federal capital, the Conic is a building full of shops and cultural activities. Among the vast options, Mercadinho do Natinho is for lovers of printed T-shirts. With a focus on 100% cotton knitwear, the brand produces a variety of serigraphs.

Iconic lyrics, movies, symbols and artists, such as Kiss, Deep Purple, Billie Eilish, Gilberto Gil and Tupac, are part of the label’s collection. The store is open from Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 6:30 am. In addition to physical service, Mercadinho do Natinho offers sales via WhatsApp.

Marcondes&Co Discos

Created by the brothers Gustavo and João Marcondes, the Marcondes&Co Discos store is another meeting point in the city for those who want to invest in musical and cultural items. Since 2019, the brand brings together the main aspects of rock culture, such as records, CDs, LPs and t-shirts.

In addition to the rock collection, the company provides events that attract the attention of the public that frequents the space on 116 Sul.

Opening hours are 11 am to 6 pm on Mondays; and from 11:00 am to 7:30 pm, from Tuesday to Friday, and on Saturday, from 10:30 am to 6:00 pm. Marcondes&Co Discos also sells via WhatsApp.

vintage bullseye

Exclusively curated by Ulysses Melo, Bullseye Vintage stands out in the Brazilian scene. The brand is proud of the thrift store nomenclature when betting on items mined from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. In addition to the classic old t-shirts, the label bets on pieces such as jackets, outerwear and pants.

One of the brand’s standout options is a Kiss T-shirt from the 1996 tour. Bullseye Vintage is located at 112 South. In addition to physical service, the brand has e-commerce.

Brasilia fashion

The Moda Fora dos Padrões column started the Moda Brasília series in 2021. Every week, we present local brands, designers and labels, in order to emphasize the fashion created in the Federal District, in the Midwest.

The objective is to compile initiatives and companies that work in favor of the regional production chain in a creative, sustainable and innovative way. The names are selected independently by the column’s team, based on criteria such as market differential, pioneer spirit and actions that value the community.