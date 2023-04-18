check details and understand absence of Meghan Markle

The ceremony is scheduled for May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London.

Around 5,000 members of the British Armed Forces will attend the coronation (Photo: Reproduction/(email protected))

King Charles III will assume the British throne on May 6, at Westminster Abbey, in London, after the sad departure of Queen Elizabeth II, his mother, in March 2022. At 73, he will be the oldest monarch to be crowned in history British with a simpler ceremony. The MT site team has prepared a list of all the details we already know so far.

With only 2,000 guests and a ceremony lasting approximately one hourthe king decided that the coronation would show the desire to have a modern monarchy, totally different when Queen Elizabeth II was consecrated.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, spiritual leader of the Church of England, will lead the ceremony, in which the king will take the oath. The couple Charles and Camilla will be anointed with an oil, the Holy Chrism, blessed and made in Jerusalem, and the king will receive his royal attributes, including a scepter and the crown of St. Edward.

See details that the MT site gathered:

As well as the poached chicken, better known as the “coronation chicken”, served during the coronation ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, the King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker personally chose the dish.

Named Quice da Coração, the recipe uses spinach, green beans and tarragon. The announcement took place through the royal family’s Instagram.

With three days of celebrations, on Sunday (7), there will be the famous show with world artists and for the coronation of King Charles III, the participation of the singer has already been confirmed. Katy Perrythe performances of Lionel Richie It is Andrea Bocelli.

With a procession of 5,000 members of the British Armed Forces, soldiers from over 30 Commonwealth countries will participate, thus making it one of the largest military operations with ceremonial purposes in decades.

Cannon salvos will herald across the country marking the moment the king is crowned, before the military performs a flyby with more than 60 aircraft.

Why won’t Meghan Markle attend the coronation of King Charles III?

Over the months, several questions have arisen about the presence of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan during the coronation of Charles, but recently Buckingham Palace officially announced that only the prince will be present, while the wife and children of the couple, Archie and Lilibet , remains in California.

According to a close friend of the couple, Harry will not spend the three days in England, only on the first day where the coronation actually takes place. Meghan will not be accompanying her husband due to the firstborn’s birthday who turns 4 on May 6, and due to this circumstance the media believes that it is the reason for the Duchess’s absence.