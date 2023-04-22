check out accessories that will be trending in the season

Known as the most elegant season of the year, winter is almost here and promises to bring with it several new trends. Overlays are already known and guaranteed presence this winter, but to complement the look, accessories come with everything.

The summer trend was Y2K, much publicized by Tik Tok and Instagram. But for winter, the trend is to go in another direction. What worked at Y2K, like the butterfly barrettes, is for the winter, but what didn’t work for the summer.

Léanne Ansar wearing a pearl necklace. Camille Rowe bet on the vintage look, with a scarf and sunglasses. Giovanna Engelbert wearing Swarovski sparkles.



Starting with the hair, barrettes and headbands are a great bet for anyone who wants to be in fashion. With pearls, hearts or sparkles, accessories complement hairstyles and looks. As for jewelry, the trend is maxi necklaces, long earrings and ring combos. The tip is to bet on items that complement each other and talk to each other, creating combinations of silver with silver, or gold with gold.

Metallized comes in several accessory options, such as handbags, belts, watches and glasses. But be careful with combinations; metallics call for a more neutral complement, with dark tones. About tones, bright colors will also be a trend this winter, bringing a little warmth to cold days. Green, pink, magenta, red and purple are the trendiest colors, and can be applied to bags, shoes, or necklaces.

Another almost always guaranteed presence in winter are scarves and scarves, which can be worn around the neck, shoulders, or tying up the hair. When combined with dark glasses, they bring an air vintageas Hollywood actresses of the 50s used to wear.

Glitter is another versatile accessory option that can be used in a variety of pieces, whether it’s sparkling earrings or glittering necklaces. Pearls and heart accessories are also a sure bet, especially for those who prefer minimalism and discretion.

Featured photo: Alexandra Daddario at Vanity Fair. Playback/Instagram.