Check out all the games that will be released this month

This year is totally overloaded with premieres of games, so each month we can expect a wide variety of titles to add to our collection.

Whether they are for a specific console or releases like Minecraft LegendsApril will be a month in which it will be possible to enjoy more than 20 of these.

That is why today we bring you the complete calendar of this month, with its release dates and consoles for those who will leave, so that you can start collecting money for your favorites.





















































Game Release date Platform
Meet Your Maker April 4 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC
GrimGrimoire OnceMore PS4, PS5, Switch
Road 96: Mile 0 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC
Creed: Rise To Glory PSVR2
Moviehouse – The Film Studio Tycoon 5th of April pc
Kabaret
Curse of the Sea Rats 6 of April PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC
pupperazzi switches
Process of Elimination April 11 PS4, Switch
Tron: Identity Switch, PC
Ghostwire: Tokyo April 12th Xbox Series X|S
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection April 14th PS4, Switch, PC
Minecraft Legends April 18th PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC
Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores April 19th PS5
Stray Blade April 20th PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp April, the 21st switches
Dead Island 2 PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Afterimage April 25th PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC
Trinity Trigger pc
The Last Case of Benedict Fox April 27 Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Bramble: The Mountain King PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC
Mail Time pc
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 28th March PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

