Check out all the games that will be released this month

This year is totally overloaded with premieres of games, so each month we can expect a wide variety of titles to add to our collection.
Whether they are for a specific console or releases like Minecraft LegendsApril will be a month in which it will be possible to enjoy more than 20 of these.
That is why today we bring you the complete calendar of this month, with its release dates and consoles for those who will leave, so that you can start collecting money for your favorites.
|Game
|Release date
|Platform
|Meet Your Maker
|April 4
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC
|GrimGrimoire OnceMore
|PS4, PS5, Switch
|Road 96: Mile 0
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC
|Creed: Rise To Glory
|PSVR2
|Moviehouse – The Film Studio Tycoon
|5th of April
|pc
|Kabaret
|Curse of the Sea Rats
|6 of April
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC
|pupperazzi
|switches
|Process of Elimination
|April 11
|PS4, Switch
|Tron: Identity
|Switch, PC
|Ghostwire: Tokyo
|April 12th
|Xbox Series X|S
|Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection
|April 14th
|PS4, Switch, PC
|Minecraft Legends
|April 18th
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC
|Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores
|April 19th
|PS5
|Stray Blade
|April 20th
|PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
|Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp
|April, the 21st
|switches
|Dead Island 2
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC
|Afterimage
|April 25th
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC
|Trinity Trigger
|pc
|The Last Case of Benedict Fox
|April 27
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC
|Bramble: The Mountain King
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC
|Mail Time
|pc
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|28th March
|PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC