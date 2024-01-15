Check out Angelina Jolie’s favorite beauty products for her every-day care

Angelina Jolie has always been famous for her beauty. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

Even at the age of 48, beautiful Angelina Jolie has not lost all her glory. The actress and director always looks radiant and sophisticated on the red carpet. And if many stars try to make us believe that their glow is only due to a good night’s sleep, that when they wake up their hair is already styled and that their sweet smell is none other than their natural If there is perfume, then it is nothing to sort. Like everyone else, Angelina Jolie also has some little tricks which she employs without any hesitation.

Aveda: Angelina Jolie’s favorite brand for hair care

To maintain her long gray hair, Angelina Jolie uses only one brand of hair products. In the shower, she starts using Aveda Rosemary Mint Shampoo to condition her fine hair. Made with micelles and white vinegar, this shampoo gently cleanses hair without stripping it. Then it releases sweet fragrance of mint and rosemary.

The mother of six continues to use Aveda conditioner from the same range. Made from 97% natural ingredients, it helps prevent frizz and frizz while making hair look fuller and shinier. And if Angelina Jolie keeps two of her favorite products in her shower, her New York hairdresser Ted Gibson also always has them available in his salon.

A luscious mouth due to Chantecaille Gloss

The thing we love about Angelina Jolie is her luscious mouth. To highlight this, the American actress coordinates between nude and bright red. For a luscious but discreet mouth, she opts for Chantecaille Brilliant Gloss in the color Charm. Apart from adding shine to the lips, gloss also helps in deeply hydrating them.

What else? nothing more. The star is not a fan of everyday makeup. “I feel more comfortable with a little concealer around my eyes. That’s the main thing for me.”she told InStyle magazine a few years ago.

An exotic juice as perfume for Angelina Jolie

Perfume is undoubtedly the final point of successful beauty. For a sensual aura, Angelina Jolie has set her sights on fragrance 1969 From the Histoire de Parfums brand. It offers sunny fruits and velvety peach in the top notes. Heart notes include rose, white flowers, cardamom. Then the harmony of patchouli, coffee and white musk as base notes.

