check out images from Rihanna’s special

A billboard revealed, this last Wednesday, November 2, the first images of the “Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4“, in Rihanna. In the photos, there are the artists who will perform at the event, such as Anita, Burna Boy, Don Toliver It is Maxwell.

“Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4″ by Rihanna

O “Savage x Fenty Show” by Rihanna will be available on the day 9 of Novemberexclusively in Prime Video, for more than 240 countries and territories. It is an annual fashion show by the singer’s lingerie brand, which is already in its 4th edition and also features performances by great artists.

For this year, the guests are Anita, Burna Boy, Don Toliver It is Maxwell. In addition to them, the event will feature some special appearances by Angela Aguilar, advance Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, marsai martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylor Paige, Winston Duke, Zach Miko and more.

Read too: Anitta is confirmed in Rihanna’s fashion show; know more

Exclusively, Billboard revealed the first images of the parade. Also check out the teaser released by Rihanna, in a post on her Instagram.

Anitta (Photo: Kevin Mazur)

Anitta (Photo: Kevin Mazur)

Anitta (Photo: Kevin Mazur)

Anitta (Photo: Kevin Mazur)

Maxwell (Photo: Disclosure)

Maxwell (Photo: Disclosure)

Don Toliver (Photo: Disclosure)

Don Toliver (Photo: Disclosure)

Burna Boy (Photo: Disclosure)

Burna Boy (Photo: Disclosure)