Check out more looks that went there

With more stunning looks in attendance, the 2022 Cannes Film Festival red carpet is still buzzing. After a week full of flawless appearances with Anne Hathaway, Julia Roberts and Elle Faning, other productions caught the attention of fashionistas around the world. The awards show continues with a busy schedule, and we’re keeping an eye on the choices celebrities made for the red carpet.

Check out some of them that stood out during the film week on the French Riviera.

Katherine Langford

The actress chose a Maison Valentino piece from the Valentino Pink Collection for her second appearance at the event.

Alessandra Ambrosio

With a dress by Ellie Saab, the Brazilian top model was stunning at the “Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala”, during the festival.

Jennifer Connelly

The star of the movie “Top Gun: Maverick” chose a long Louis Vuitton dress to steal the flashes at the event.

Marina Ruy Barbosa

With an air of fairy tales, the Brazilian actress and businesswoman was impeccable in Giorgio Armani’s ruffled dress.

Lilly Krug

With a shiny long sleeve and sleeves, the German actress wore a piece by the brand “La Methamorphose x by Mephistopheles”.

Thassia Naves

The Brazilian influencer did not skimp on sparkles in her shiny long dress with details on the syrup.