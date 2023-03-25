Check out movies with actress Jessica Chastain on Star+

Today (24) the American actress and producer Jessica Chastain turns 46 years old. She is considered one of the most popular actresses of the moment and continues to build her career in Hollywood. Present in films of the most varied genres (from drama to horror), the star has shown herself to be a versatile and talented artist by winning awards since 2011, when she made “Cross Stories” (2011). Check out four movies available on the Star streaming service below:

breast (2013): In the horror movie, Victoria and Lilly’s father kills the girls’ mother and they run scared into the forest. For five years no one has news of the whereabouts of the children until the day they are found. The two’s uncles, Lucas and Annabel, adopt them and try to give them a peaceful life, but soon realize something wrong. Both talk frequently with an invisible entity they call “mama” and it shows itself to be increasingly dangerous.

The Huntsman and the Ice Queen (2016): In the adventure film, Chastain plays Sara, a strong woman with special skills who lives a forbidden love with the Hunter. Together, the two must face the evil Queen Ravenna. With a lot of action and special effects and grand sets, this film is an opportunity to get to know the actress’ work beyond the drama genre films.

Weapons on the Table (2016): In the film that is capable of holding attention, Elizabeth sloane is one of the most powerful lobbyistsderosas of the United States, known for using a series of illegal strategies to achieve its goals. One day, she is approached to support the most powerful group in the US Congress: the pro-gun senators. Contrary to the idea, she starts to work for the opposite side, with the intention of getting stricter laws for carrying air.but. sloane begins to suffer a series of personal and professional threats and questions his limits within the profession.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021): In the biographical feature film that earned her the first Academy Award for Best Actress of her career, Chastain gives life to Tammy Faye (1942-2007), the famous gospel presenter on American television. A woman who had humble origins and created, alongside her husband, the largest religious broadcasting network in the world. The film shows the rise and fall of the presenter, whose empire was the target of scandals, threats and attacks by her rivals.