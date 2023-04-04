Check out the details of the look that Ivete Sangalo wore at Salvador’s birthday show

3 Apr 2023



Editorial Alô Alô Bahia

redacao@aloalobahia.com







Once again, Ivete Sangalo did not disappoint and appeared as a diva in the show she performed this Sunday night (2), at Farol da Barra, in Salvador. Alongside Caetano Veloso, Gilberto Gil and Luedji Luna, the artist starred in unforgettable moments at the event that closed the festivities for the city’s 474th anniversary.

the stylist Marco Gurgel signed the look and opted for the singer to wear pieces with elegance and lightness. The dress, a midi with draping and single sleeve, was by the American designer Norma Kamali77 years old – 50 in her career – who dresses other music stars, such as Beyonce, Rihanna It is Miley Cyrus.

The earrings, golden and maximalist, are by the Minas Gerais designer Carlos Pennanamed after ardeaand are part of the collection made in partnership with the fashion brand Anacêin Ana Cecília Gromann. Ivete also wore jewelry Ana Rocha & Appolinario and sandals from Aquazzura.

Ivete’s partner with Marco Gurgel it started in April 2019, when the singer participated in the closing of BBB19 and was dressed by him. Since then, the stylist has signed several productions for the artist, such as the looks she wore for the authorial EP “Chega Mais”, released by Universal Music this year.

Read more news in the Notes tab. Follow Alô Alô Bahia on TikTok. Follow Alô Alô Bahia on Google News and receive alerts on your favorite topics. Follow Insta @sitealoalobahia and Twitter @AloAlo_Bahia.

Related article:















Photos: Rafa Mattei and Elias Dantas/ Alô Alô Bahia.