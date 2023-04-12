Check out the horoscope forecast for Wednesday (12)

ARIES (21/3 to 20/4)

The astrological moment tends to ask for moderation in the pace of work, avoiding overload. Seek to make adjustments that help you reconcile professional tasks with private life. Your analytical capacity can be favored by the lunar harmony with Mercury and Uranus.

TAURUS (4/21 to 5/20)

Try to neutralize speculation about setbacks due to lunar tension with Mars, Sun and Jupiter. Mental organization and concentration tend to be essential on this Waning Moon, which helps you better manage tasks, giving them direction.

GEMINI (5/21 to 6/20)

As the lunar tension with Mars, Sun and Jupiter alerts, try to be conciliatory with the people close to you. Your capacity for introspection tends to take shape on this Waning Moon, which favors an accurate analysis of the issues that guide your life, leading to important changes.

CANCER (6/21 to 7/22)

The critical sense refined by harmony with Mercury and Uranus tends to help you assess the necessary adjustments, being diplomatic in conflicts. The Waning Moon may ask you to tone down your public image so that your attention is focused on the needs of ongoing partnerships.

LEO (7/23 to 8/22)

It is important not to let yourself be emotionally shaken in the face of obstacles, as the tension with Mars, Sun and Jupiter warns. Your analytical skills can be directed towards work processes and managing your life, which helps you to make the necessary changes.

VIRGO (8/23 to 9/22)

Due to tension with Mars, Sun and Jupiter, try to demonstrate emotional balance in conflict situations. The Waning Moon tends to invite you to reflect on your involvement in groups, analyzing the importance of certain contacts to improve your relationships.

LIBRA (9/23 to 10/22)

Try to relate diplomatically with people close to you, especially in the face of setbacks, due to tension with Mars, Sun and Jupiter. The journey tends to be positive to cultivate introspection and take care of structural aspects of everyday life.

SCORPIO (10/23 to 11/21)

Try to demonstrate more objectivity and self-confidence. Challenges related to communication can be present with the Waning Moon tensioned to Mars, Sun and Jupiter, which requires care with the content of information and the tone of speech, avoiding conflicts.

SAGITTARIUS (11/22 to 12/21)

Try to print a moderate pace so as not to overload yourself, given the tension with Mars, Sun and Jupiter. During this Waning Moon, it is essential to focus on planning the practical aspects of everyday life, seeking to better structure processes and resources.

CAPRICORN (12/22 to 1/20)

It is necessary to preserve its individuality, avoiding clashing with the surroundings. The journey can be positive for self-knowledge processes, as the Waning Moon harmonizes with Mercury and Uranus, which favors reviews of ongoing projects and planning.

AQUARIUS (1/21 to 2/19)

You tend to feel more secure in establishing action strategies. Recollection can be recommended, with the Waning Moon tense to Mars, Sun and Jupiter, as it helps you save energy and assess problems with emotional distancing.

PISCES (2/20 to 3/20)

As the lunar tension with Mars, Sun and Jupiter warns, try to avoid mixing money and relationships. At this time of the Waning Moon, it is essential to reduce social exposure and value occasional contacts within the circle of trust, as the exchange of ideas becomes more effective.