Check out the list of ALL releases for April 2023 – Jornada Geek

Just like its competitors have done over the last few days, the platform HBO Max took advantage of the beginning of the month to reveal the list of films and series that will be among its releases for April 2023. And of course, it has some interesting highlights such as Barry season 4, Love and Death season, new episodes of Superman and Lois Season 3in addition to many films that will be added to its catalog.

As in previous months, the list in question was revealed by the official account of HBO Max Brazil on twitter and does not have set dates for the titles. It is also worth mentioning that it can also count on some more additions to be revealed in the coming days.

It is known at the time that episodes of Succession season 4 will be released in the catalog of HBO Max every Sunday, as well as barry will also occupy the same day at a different time.

The full list is extensive, so we’re posting an image below in high quality so you can check it out:

8 movies and series to watch in April on HBO Max

Bumblebee – No release date announced;

1987. Refugee in a junkyard in a small beach town in California, Bumblebee, a yellow Volkswagen Beetle in pieces, bruised and in no condition for use, is found and repaired by young Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the eve of turning 18. Only when Bee comes to life does she finally realize that her new friend is much more than just a car.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody – Opens April 7;

“The film is a powerful and triumphant celebration of the incomparable Whitney Houston.” says the official synopsis. “It is a boundless portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice.

From a showgirl in New Jersey to one of the best-selling and award-winning recording artists of all time, audiences are taken on an inspiring, moving – and oh so emotional – journey through Houston’s pioneering life and career, with spectacular performances and a soundtrack of hits. most beloved of this icon like you’ve never heard before. Don’t you want to dance?”

Love and Death – Opens April 28;

love and deathan original miniseries from HBO Max, follows the story of Candy Montgomery (Elizabeth Olsen) and Betty Gore (lily rabe), two longtime friends and neighbors in Texas. Tired of her monotonous life, Candy decides she wants to start an extramarital affair.

Noticing Allan’s interest (Jesse Plemons), Betty’s husband, she begins a dazed sexual relationship with him. But when Allan decides to end the case, Candy takes it personally. The situation culminates in the brutal death of Betty Gore.

Barry Season 4 – Premieres April 16;

“Cousineau (Henry Winkler) is hailed as a hero, as Barry’s arrest (Bill Hader) has shocking consequences. It’s all leading up to this – Barry’s explosive and hilarious final chapter.”says the synopsis of season 4.

Barry is a dark comedy starring Bill Hader as a depressed, low-rent Midwestern hitman who suddenly finds himself swept up in acting when he discovers a welcoming community in a group of anxious hopefuls on the Los Angeles theater scene.

Gotham Knights – Opens April 6;

The plot of Gotham Knights begins after the murder of Bruce Wayne, with his rebellious adopted son forging an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all accused of killing the Dark Knight.

As the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham without the Dark Knight to protect it, the city becomes even more dangerous than it once was. However, hope comes from the most unexpected places, as this team of mismatched fugitives will become their next generation of saviors known as the Knights of Gotham.

Perry Mason Season 2 – New episode every Monday;

“In Season 2, months after the Dodson trial, Perry left the farm, abandoned his milk truck, and even traded his leather jacket for an ironed suit. It’s the worst year of the Depression, and Perry and Della have put the firm on a safer path by pursuing civil cases instead of the tumultuous work that criminal cases entail.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much work for Paul in wills and contracts, so he’s on his own. An open and shut case grips the city of Los Angeles, and Perry’s quest for justice reveals that not everything is always what it seems.”

Succession Season 4 – New episode on Sundays;

“In the ten-episode fourth season of Succession, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson looms ever closer.

The prospect of this seismic sale causes existential angst and family division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will be like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family assesses a future in which its cultural and political weight is severely reduced.”

Superman & Lois Season 3 – New episode every Thursday;

The 3rd season of superman and lois has the return of Tyler Hoechlin It is Elizabeth Tulloch as the respective interpreters of the characters Clark Kent / Superman and Lois Lane.

On the other hand, the actor Alexander Garfin also returns as the interpreter of Jordan Kent in the new episodes of the series. The actor Michael Bishop (Spin) was confirmed as the new interpreter of Jonathan after the departure of Jordan Elsass from the cast. It is also known that Michael Cudlitz will live the villain Lex Luthor.

