Check out this incredible remake of Pokémon Red and Blue in Unreal Engine 5

Have you ever imagined what a remake of Pokémon Red and Blue in Unreal Engine 5 could be like? You will hallucinate with these videos.

Have you ever wondered what the classic Pokémon games would look like if they were updated with the HD-2D style of Octopath Traveler? An artist has gotten down to work, creating several videos in which he shows how amazing a remake of pokemon red and blue in Unreal Engine 5.

The dott channel has used the tools of the latest Epic Games engine and, taking advantage of the graphic style that Square Enix has popularized with games like octopath, Triangle Strategy or even the remake of live to live, has revived such emblematic Kanto places as Pallet Town, Carmine City or even the house of Red, the protagonist. You can see it all below:

Carmin city

Pallet Town

house of red

And you, would you play a remake of Pokémon Red and Blue like this made in Unreal Engine 5? Nintendo Switch already has several remakes of classic games thanks to Pokemon Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! already Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl, but the truth is that the HD-2D style would suit this franchise very well. Who knows if Game Freak will be up for something like this in the future!

