Check out what’s new in May at LIONSGATE+

Based on an extraordinary true story, the Portuguese series vanda is one of the highlights of LIONSGATE+, STARZ’s international premium streaming platform, in the month of May. With its premiere on the 12th, the production, starring Gabriela Barros and with the Portuguese-Brazilian actress Joana de Verona (“Éramos Seis”) in the cast, follows the title character Vanda Lopes, a simple hairdresser from Lisbon who became a resourceful bank robber to support her family. Watch the trailer below.

May also brings the electrifying final stretch of the second season of The Capturea BAFTA nominated series, which also ends on the 12th. The new episodes once again question whether we can really believe what we see, featuring ‘invisible’ killers, the frightening growth of deepfake technology, the growing tension between and big tech companies and the corruption at the heart of the British media.

Check out other highlights from LIONSGATE+ in the month of May below.

SERIES:

VANDA – Premieres on May 12 – A new episode every Friday

DRAMA|COP|16|45 MINS|2022

“Vanda” is based on the true story of a hairdresser from Lisbon who, in the middle of the 2008 financial crisis – after finding herself alone, bankrupt and with two children to raise – starts a series of bank robberies using a blonde wig and a gun. toy. When Vanda was finally caught, she was sentenced to seven years in prison and had stolen a total of €17,000. Watch the trailer HERE.

Cast: Gabriela Barros, Joana de Verona, João Baptista, Raúl Prieto

THE CAPTURE – Season 2 – Season ends on May 12 – A new episode every Friday – Season 1 now available

DRAMA|COP|14|60 MINS|2022

Britain is under siege: hacked news feeds, manipulated media and political interference. Entrenched in a UK ‘correction’ unit, Detective Rachel Carey finds herself in the middle of a new conspiracy – with a new target. But how can she solve this case when she can’t even trust her closest colleagues? After the thrilling first season, the new six episodes introduce ‘invisible’ killers, the frightening rise of deepfake technology, the escalating tension between the government and big tech companies, and the corruption at the heart of the British media. Watch the trailer HERE.

Cast: Holliday Grainger, Ron Perlman, Ben Miles, Lia Williams, Cavan Clerkin, Ginny Holder

POWER BOOK II: GHOST – Season 3 – Season ends on May 26 – A new episode every Friday – Season 1 and 2 now available

DRAMA|CRIME|16|60 MINS|2020

Season three begins with Tariq St. Patrick determined to regain his confidence, return to his family and get out of the game for good. A new connection interrupts Tariq’s plans and puts him, Brayden and Effie back in business with the Tejadas. When Brayden brings Tariq in as an intern for his family’s investment fund, the drug business expands beyond Stansfield to Wall Street. Monet Tejada is willing to pay a price to avenge her firstborn and keep the rest of her children-and the business-in line as she works closely with Davis MacLean to solve Zeke’s murder and keep the feds off her trail. . A startling revelation makes Tariq aware of the betrayal of those close to him and a criminal investigation into the entire drug trade, pulling him deeper into the business and closer to his father’s legacy. A new episode every Friday. Watch the trailer HERE.

Cast: Michael Rainey Jr, Mary J Blige, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Larenz Tate, Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Daniel Sunjata

NACHO – LIONSGATE+ Original Series in Spanish Language – Available now

DRAMA|18|8 EPISODES|50 MINS|2023

“Nacho” tells the dramatic story, with touches of humor, of real people behind the pornographic industry – which generates more than 500 million euros a year in Spain -, with their particularities and, sometimes, their fun lives. Proving that his talents go far beyond his famous 25 cm, Nacho changes the rules of the game in the 1990s when he becomes an international star. That’s where his story begins, when he discovers he was born with a gift he could use to support himself. Watch the trailer HERE.

Cast: Martiño Rivas, María De Nati, Andrés Velencoso, Pepa Charro, Edu Soto, Miriam Giovanelli

PARTY DOWN – 1st, 2nd and 3rd season now available

COMEDIA|16|30 MINS|2023

The story tells the reunion, ten years later, of the former Party Down catering team, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott, “Ruptura” and “Parks and Recreation”). After the unexpected reunion, the gang finds itself once again enduring a saga of random parties and eccentric guests across Los Angeles. All three seasons are available on LIONSGATE+. Watch the season 3 trailer HERE.

Cast: Adam Scott, Jennifer Garner, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Megan Mullally, Ryan Hansen

SEÑORITA 89 – LIONSGATE+ Original Series – Season 1 now available

DRAMA|SUSPENSE|8 EPISODES|16|50 MINS|2022

“Señorita 89” is a sophisticated dramatic thriller from visionary Lucia Puenzo (La Jauria), set in the glamor of 1980s Mexico. , along with a team of experienced makeup artists, trainers and even surgeons, welcomes the 32 finalists to their La Encantada estate. There, the contestants will undergo an arduous three-month training until they reach the Miss Mexico pageant. The second season premieres soon. Watch the season 1 trailer HERE.

Cast: Ilse Salas, Ximena Romo, Natasha Dupeyrón, Bárbara López, Coty Camacho, Leidi Gutiérrez, Juan Manuel Bernal

THE GREAT – 1st and 2nd season now available

DRAMA|COMEDY|16|45 MINS|2021

“The Great” is a comic and satirical drama – occasionally based on historical facts – about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest-reigning female ruler in Russian history. A very modern story about the past. Seasons 1 and 2 are available. Watch the season 2 trailer HERE.

Cast: Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Gwilym Lee, Sacha Dhawan

FILMS:

THE ENTITY – Sinister – Available May 1st

TERROR|SUSPENSE|14|110 MINS|2012

A troubled author moves his family into a house with a dark past in hopes of finding inspiration. However, after discovering a set of videotapes in the house, it becomes apparent that they are in grave danger.

Cast: Ethan Hawke, Juliet Rylance, James Ransone

THE OUTSIDE – VIOLENCE WITHOUT LIMITS – El Gringo – Available May 1st

ACTION|DRAMA|16|99 MINS|2012

A man is mugged in a gangster-ridden Mexican border town with a bag full of stolen cash and must find a way to stay alive until he makes it out.

Cast: Christian Slater, Scott Adkins, Petar Bachvarov

THE BIG ROBBERY – Empire State – Available May 1st

ACTION|SUSPENSE|14|94 MINS|2013

A security guard is convinced by his reckless best friend to rob the company he works for, which results in a violent criminal gang and a hard-line detective on their trail… Will they make it out of prison or will they face a worse fate? ?

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Liam Hemsworth, Emma Roberts, Michael Angarano