Check out which celebrities are related in real life

Does talent really run in the family? Well, these celebrities prove it! Sharing success on the big screen and on stage, some celebrities – that you probably don’t even imagine – are united by somewhat unusual family ties. of grandniece of Frida Kahlo the daughter of Meryl Streepcheck out, below, a full list of stars who are related in real life!

Maya Hawke, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke

Family tree of millions! Maya Hawkewho has been shining as an interpreter of Robin in the series ‘Stranger Things’is the daughter of Ethan Hawkethe acclaimed actor who brought Jesse to life in the film ‘Before Sunrise’ (1995). And it doesn’t stop there: the actress’s mother is the iconic Uma Thurmanprotagonist ofKill Bill’ (2003) It is ‘Pulp Fiction’ (1994).

Lily and Alfie Allen

Owner of hits as ‘Smile It is Somewhere Only We Know’, what a lot of people don’t know is that the singer Lily Allen is the sister of the British actor Alfie Allenknown for playing Theon Greyjoy in the series ‘Game of Thrones’. By the way, Lily made the song ‘Alfie’ inspired by the little brother!

Billie Lourd, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher

A family of stars! Our eternal princess Leia, Carrie Fisheris the daughter of Debbie Reynolsthe protagonist of the classic ‘Singing in the Rain’ (1952). Already the actress Billie Lourdfamous for her roles in ‘Scream Queens’ It is ‘American Horror Story’is Carrie’s daughter.

Dulce Maria and Frida Kahlo

Can you believe that Dulce Maria It is Frida Kahlo they are relatives? The former RBD is the great-niece of the famous Mexican painter. Wow!

Zoë Kravitz and Jason Momoa

Jason Momoathe protagonist of ‘Aquaman’ (2018)is a former stepfather of Zoë Kravitzthe singer and actress who brought Catwoman to life in ‘The Batman’ (2022). In January of this year, Jason and Lisa Bonet, mother of Zoë, surprised fans by announcing the separation. Despite the end of the couple, Momoa and Kravitz continue with a great relationship.

Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci

In addition to great friends, Emily Blunt It is Stanley Tucciwho collaborated together in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ (2006), are brothers-in-law. Stanley is married to Felicity Blunt, Emily’s older sister. We love this duo!

Grace Gummer and Meryl Streep

And speaking ofThe devil Wears Prada’, we couldn’t leave the unforgettable villain Miranda Priestly out of this list. This because, Meryl Streepone of the best actresses of all time, is the mother of actress Grace Gummer, famous for her role as Dominique DiPierro in ‘Mr. Robot’.

Emma Roberts and Julia Roberts

This kinship almost everyone already knows, but it is always good to remember that the incredible Emma Roberts is the actor’s daughter Eric Roberts and niece of Julia Robertsthe star of ‘Pretty Woman’ (1990).

