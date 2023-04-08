check the list of nominees

This Wednesday (5), the nominees for the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023! The awards, which take place annually, honor the highlights of film and television.

The next edition of the event takes place on May 7th. The ceremony will be presented by the actress Drew Barrymoreand will be hosted at the arena The Barker Hangarin Santa Monica, California, USA.

Among the highlights of this year is “Top Gun: Maverick”, which tops the movie list; It is “Stranger Things” It is “The Last of Us”, which are at the top of the TV category. The productions received six nominations each.

Artists like Selena Gomez It is Harry Styles are also among the nominees. The actress competes for the “Best Performance In A Show” category, while the actor is in the “Best Villain” and “Best Kiss” divisions – in which he competes with David Dawson.

In the “Best Song” category, there are “Still Alive”in Demi Lovato; “Vegas”in doja cat; “Hold My Hand”in Lady Gaga; “I Ain’t Worried”from the band OneRepublic; “Lift Me Up”in Rihanna; It is “Carolina”in Taylor Swift.

It is possible to vote in several categories through the MTV website. Voting runs until April 17.

See the list of nominees for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards

BEST MOVIE

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After”

“Elvis”

“No! Do not look”

“Panic VI”

“He used to smile”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

BEST SHOW

“Stranger Things”

“The Last of Us”

“The White Lotus”

“Wandinha”

“Wolf Pack”

“Yellowstone”

“Yellowjackets”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Austin Butler — “Elvis”

Florence Pugh — “Don’t Worry, Darling”

KeKe Palmer — “No! Do not look!”

Michael B. Jordan — “Creed III”

Tom Cruise — “Top Gun: Maverick”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Aubrey Plaza — “The White Lotus”

Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets”

Jenna Ortega — “Wandinha”

Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Sadie Sink – “Stranger Things”

Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building”

BEST HERO

Diego Luna — “Andor”

Jenna Ortega — “Wednesday”

Paul Rudd — “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

Pedro Pascal — “The Last Of Us”

Tom Cruise — “Top Gun: Maverick”

BEST VILLAIN

Elizabeth Olsen — “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Harry Styles – “Don’t Worry, Darling”

Jamie Campbell Bower — “Stranger Things”

M3GAN – “M3GAN”

The Bear — “The White Powder Bear”

BEST KISS

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – “The Last Of Us”

Harry Styles + David Dawson – “My Policeman”

Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – “Outer Banks”

Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – “Only Murders in the Building”

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Adam Sandler – “Mystery in Paris”

Dylan O’Brien – “Fake Influencer”

Jennifer Coolidge – “Armed Wedding”

KeKe Palmer – “No! Do not look!”

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Bad Bunny – “Bullet Train”

Bella Ramsey – “The Last Of Us”

Emma D’Arcy – “House of the Dragon”

Joseph Quinn – “Stranger Things”

Rachel Sennott – “Death Death Death”

BEST FIGHT

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – “Bullet Train”

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – “Scream VI”

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – “Stranger Things”

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – “John Wick 4”

Escape from Narkina 5- “Andor”

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson – “The White Powder Bear”

Justin Long – “Brutal Nights”

Rachel Sennott – “Death Death Death”

Sosie Bacon – “Smile”

BEST DUO

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – “Punishers”

Jenna Ortega + Thing – “Wandinha”

Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – “The Last Of Us”

Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – “The White Lotus”

Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – “Top Gun: Maverick”

BEST KICK-ASS CAST

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After”

“Outer Banks”

“Stranger Things”

“Teen Wolf: The Movie”

BEST SONG

Demi Lovato – “Still Alive” (“Scream VI”)

Doja Cat – “Vegas” (“Elvis”)

Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand” (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

OneRepublic – “I Ain’t Worried” (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

Rihanna – “Lift Me Up” (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After”)

Taylor Swift – “Carolina” (“Far Away From Here”)

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

“Jersey Shore: The Originals”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

“Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition”

“The Kardashians”

“Vanderpump Rules”

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

“All Star Shore”

“Big Brother”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars”

“The Challenge: USA”

“The Traitors”

BEST HOST

Drew Barrymore – “The Drew Barrymore Show”

Joel Madden – “Ink Master”

Nick Cannon – “The Masked Singer”

RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Kelly Clarkson – “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

Tori Deal and Devin Walker – “The Challenge: Ride or Dies”

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – ​​“Vanderpump Rules”

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke – “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

“halftime”

“Love, Lizzo”

“Selena Gomez: Me and My Mind”

“Sheryl”

“The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie”