Check today’s forecast (11/04) for your sign

This Tuesday (11/04) we have Sun in Aries, Moon in Sagittarius, Venus and Mercury in Taurus and Mars in Cancer. Sagittarius’ strength high in the sky provides courage, determination, and farsightedness. It also brings great optimism and the desire to achieve new things. Take advantage of this strength to transform your week and put it in the path of your goals. I wish you a great Tuesday!

Aries (21/03 to 20/04)

Mercurial strength in accord with your Ruler brings focus, courage and determination. You are seeing beyond and will have great capacity for development. Take advantage of this strength, Aryan!

Taurus (21/04 to 20/05)

The energies of Pluto and Neptune bring creativity, depth and possibilities for significant change. However, you may feel a little tired and the weight of your efforts. Be patient and continue in the direction of your purposes.

Gemini (5/21 to 6/20)

The presence of Mars for the benefit of your Ruler increases your focus, your capacity for action and the courage to pursue your dreams. It’s a good time for dialogues, communications and for goals that need courage.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

Moon energy favorable to Jupiter and the Sun brings great benefits to you this Tuesday. You will feel more courageous, capable and with great vitality and strength to benefit in all areas of your life.

Leo (7/23 to 8/22)

The energy of the Sun favorable to the Moon and Jupiter benefits your life in the sentimental field, in developments and optimism. You feel stronger, capable and secure. Everything you do in this period will be extremely beneficial for your life.

Virgo (23/08 to 22/09)

Martian strength along with its Regent brings courage, determination and strength to act in the direction of its purposes. You will feel more vitalized and with great physical strength. It’s time to act, so fear not, Virgo!

Libra (23/09 to 22/10)

Saturn’s energy square your Ruler can bring small difficulties or make you reflect on the efforts needed to achieve your goals. On the other hand, the good force of Neptune and Pluto brings creativity, depth and capacity for change.

Scorpio (10/23 to 11/21)

The benefits of Venus favorable to its Ruler bring favorable financial possibilities, great ability to deepen love relationships and significant changes in these two fields.

Sagittarius (11/22 to 12/21)

The good energy of the Sun and Moon favorable to your Regent brings courage, intuition and creativity. You will be stronger and braver and everything you do will benefit you during this period. Harness the power of heaven to your advantage!

Capricorn (12/22 to 1/20)

The energy of the Moon and Mars brings intuition and the ability to direct your efforts to the right path. However, the negative energy of Venus can bring minor complications in the affective field.

Aquarius (01/21 to 02/18)

Saturn’s good energy with Mars encourages you to act towards your purposes. It’s time to be brave, Aquarius! Fight for what you believe in and seek the necessary tools to achieve your goals!

Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

This Tuesday you may feel some emotional discomfort caused by the bad position of the Moon with your Regent. On the other hand, you will have benefits in the financial and love fields. Don’t sabotage yourself by doubting your ability. Have faith, first of all, in yourself!