Cheetos are coming to Counter-Strike 2

Despite Counter-Strike: Global Offensive It has always had a reputation for having a large number of “chetos”, the reality is that the experience regarding this has improved remarkably for a long time. The arrival of counter strike 2 is one of the great hopes for these cheaters to be completely eradicated from the servers. According to the latest leaks, the big update would bring a anti cheat More powerful to improve the experience for all players. However, as all this arrives, the limited proof of CS2 already has a significant amount of hackers. One of the big losers has been sTaXx, streamer Spaniard who faced a premade of four cheetos live.

The requirements to have limited proof of counter strike 2 They liked it at first, but the practice is not being the same. In social networks it has been shared as several users of Steam with very few hours, if not any, in CS:GO they would have received the beta, something that has not gone down very well with the community. However, the great anger has come after learning that a former professional with a banned account would have received this highly coveted limited trial. Don’t worry, there are still users with worse ideas.

sTaXx takes on four cheetos in counter strike 2

During these days, they have been sharing videos on social networks of multiplayer with these annoying traps. It is unknown if these users have obtained the beta legally or through a “pirate” download that was leaked a few days ago.. Regardless, these players are screwing up the experience for limited test players, but they are also calling into question the new anti cheat that has been talked about for so long. Frank «sTaXx» Ramirez, the streamer of CS:GO largest in Spain, you know what it is to compete against these cheats. The Spaniard, while he was live, had to face a premade of four cheetos that they did not hide at any time their wallhack.

I just played against four hackers in the beta of @CounterStrike People like us playing fair for years and supporting the game as much as possible, many without beta and they playing. Video tomorrow on the channel and that’s how you see the accounts with 100 hours, funny moments. enjoy. pic.twitter.com/73pSi1lyXW — sTaXx (@bysTaXx) March 28, 2023

It’s not that these four useless hide, it’s that they are showing off with the name tag of “Win>Account«. The lives of these people have to be very sad to get a limited test that everyone wants and do this. All this in a beta in which victories do not matter. We are aware that it is only the first public phase of the video game and everything is under development, but Valve must react quickly to prevent these cheats from gaining more strength and ruining the future of Counter-Strike 2.