Chelsea coach Pochettino clears 300 million (!) Euros: 15 names are allowed to leave, what about Romelu Lukaku?

According to the English newspaper The Daily Mail, a real palace revolution is coming in Chelsea. No fewer than fifteen core players will be allowed to leave the club by new coach Mauricio Pochettino. He intends to use the capital raised to build a new team.

Atletico Madrid have already confirmed striker Joao Felix will return to the club from the Spanish capital on loan at Chelsea. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Edouard Mendy and Callum Hudson-Odoi are also named in some of the departures, while the futures of Kalidou Koulibaly, César Azpilicueta and N’Golo Kante remain highly uncertain at the London club.

Denis Zakaria will return to Juventus after a loan, while players such as Mateo Kovacic, Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek enjoy the necessary interest and are allowed to leave the club. England international Mason Mount – still under contract for one year – has also attracted interest from some top English clubs and is said to be looking to leave the team. Pochettino wants to stay with him.

Does Lukaku have a future with Chelsea? , © Action Images via Reuters

what about lukaku?

Chelsea also have twenty players on loan playing elsewhere. However, it is looking to change its policy and will aim for final sale in the future. Romelu Lukaku is also currently in that position, on loan from the club to Internazionale, who, however, would certainly be unwilling to take the Red Devils.

Chelsea are looking to skim their core of over thirty full professional footballers, excluding players on loan. It would be a €320 million budget exercise, which Pochettino wants to use to build a new team.