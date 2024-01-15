Chelsea fans are fed up with Pochettino

After weeks of seeing green shoots, Chelsea have once again become a pile of gunpowder, DeSassi’s sublime goal earned the Blues a draw in a thrilling match against Brentford. Eleventh in the Premier League and around 20 points from the Champions places, It seems Stamford Bridge fans have had enough of their coach Mauricio Pochettino, Before the ‘Bees’, chants were heard calling for the return of an idol like Mourinho and the Argentine’s departure with immediate effect. Todd Boehly has a serious problem on his hands,

,They told me but I did not listen to the mantras. It was difficult for me to understand, but this is normal. We were losing 2-1 and he tried to express his frustration. I am responsiblePochettino commented after the game at the GTech Community Stadium. “I’m not worried. We have to accept this relationship. Right now we can’t meet expectations, and if we can’t meet expectations, we won’t ask for love.

The situation at Stamford Bridge is almost critical, When it comes to winning the game the team is unable to find the key, Despite having some of the best players in the Premier League, The frustration of the stand is exemplified by names such as nico jacksonWhom the spotlights are pointed towards the door towards his bad luck, or Raheem SterlingFor which he paid more than 50 million and till now he has not been able to react on the field.

billion dollar problem

Chelsea has become one of the big movers in the market, but without achieving results. Since Todd Boehly’s arrival in London, the Blues have spent a huge sum of over €1 billion building a competitive team, who have not progressed at the moment either due to injuries (Ncuncu, Cucurella, Fofana, Romeo Lavia…) or individual performances (Armando Broza, Ian Matsen…). Poor performance of some means that others, e.g. DeSassi, Moi Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez or Cole Palmer have had to compete in almost everything to the point of risking injury,

Even the English press is already pointing to a cleaning of the locker room for next summer with at least seven names on the starting ramp: Lewis Hall, Mark Cucurella, Ian Matson, Trevoh Chalobah, Romelu Lukaku, Armando Broza and Connor Gallagher., The latter is more for reasons of balancing accounts than performance in the green. Chelsea’s situation is untenable and fans have said enough,