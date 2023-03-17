Chemical accident in the US has strange coincidence with Netflix movie

“White Noise” tells the story of a couple and their three children as they flee a “toxic event”

Does art imitate life or does life imitate art? The recent derailment of a train in Ohio, in the United States, has a strange coincidence with a movie recently released by Netflix.

The accident that occurred on February 3 caused the leakage of a chemical compound and a fire in the region. With that, several people had to evacuate the place because of the smoke formed by vinyl chloride.

If inhaled, the compound increases the chances of lung cancer, nervous system diseases and liver damage, so residents within a 1.6 km radius were evacuated from their homes. Water monitoring companies also warn of the formation of toxic rains.

COINCIDENCES

On December 30, 2022, the movie “White Noise”, also recorded in Ohio, where the accident took place, arrived on Netflix. Inspired by the book of Don DeLillothe story shows a typical American suburban family in the 1980s who live in fear of a toxic event in the air.

Jack (Adam Driver) is a professor of Hitler studies who teaches at a liberal arts college in the so-called Midwest USA and who is now with his fourth wife, Babette (Greta Gerwig). When a train wreck unleashes a dark and lethal chemical cloud, they must face the peril of death together.

In addition to driver It is gerwigthe cast has Jodie Turner-Smith (“Queen & Slim”), Don Cheadle (“Iron man 2”), Raffey Cassidy (“Tomorrowland – A Place Where Nothing Is Impossible”), Sam Nivola (“With/In”), May Nivola (“With/In”), André L. Benjamin It is Lars Eidinger (“A Lesson in Hope”). Check out the trailer below:

