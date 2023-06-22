Cher struggles to sell Moroccan mansion in Malibu

Famous American singer and actress Cherilyn Sarkeesian, better known as Cher, put her Moroccan-style mansion in Malibu, California, up for sale in October for $75 million, or approximately $68.6 million. But so far they haven’t found a buyer for the property.

The country house in Moroccan and Italian style was put up for sale last October. After failing to find a buyer for eight months, Cher had to lower the selling price by $10 million to attract potential buyers. The Malibu estate totals more than 6,800 square feet and includes gardens, a swimming pool, a tennis court and a small house for the caretaker at the entrance. It is spread over two floors and has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

The 76-year-old star bought the property in 1989 for just $2.95 million and built the luxurious villa a decade later. The sales ad states that parts of the mansion are made of limestone and marble imported from Italy and France, custom tiles from Morocco and Spain and hand-forged bronze doors.

in an interview with wall street journal Cher said a year ago that she was often at home, hosting “intimate dinners in the dining room” and “tent parties in the garden and around the pool.” Prior to the Malibu residence, Cher sold several properties, including a Moroccan-style estate in Beverly Hills for $16 million, a Tudor-style estate in Beverly Crest for $2.5 million, and a giant owl estate in Holmby Hills for $2.5 million. Dollar.