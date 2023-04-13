Cherry Xtrfy has been named an official team partner of Team Vitality

French esports organization Team Vitality has announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with gaming equipment specialist Cherry Xtrfy. The deal that will see the pair work together for the next two years will equip Vitality’s teams and gamers with Cherry devices, be it keyboards, mice, mouse pads and more.

“We are very happy to welcome CHERRY XTRFY as an official partner. We know that this brand is a benchmark for quality and performance within an ever-changing industry,” said Nicolas Maurer, CEO of Team Vitality. “And the timing of his arrival at Team Vitality is ideal. CHERRY XTRFY will be at the center of our 10th anniversary celebrations and will benefit from our presence in the biggest international competitions.”

The deal will also see Cherry Xtrfy working with Vitality on a collection of co-branded merchandise, and will see Cherry’s logo placed on Vitality’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive jersey from the Paris Major and beyond. There will even be more activations, although it has not yet been discussed in depth.