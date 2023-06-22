Chess friends have intentions behind this



Sculpture Michelle Keppel

They had the vision, American chess buddies Eric Elbest and Jerome Severson, when they founded Chess.com in 2005. His idea: to create a platform that offers more than just sports. It should have blogs, news, match reports and puzzles. Novice enthusiasts can play for free against people from all over the world, anyone who wants to improve pays (the most expensive subscription costs 17.99 euros per month).

Chess.com is now the largest chess channel in the world, which has helped bring attention back to chess. It was powered by, among other things, the popular Netflix series Queen’s move What also helped: Sitting at home during the Corona epidemic, a chess board came out of the game shelves.

Chess.com managed to pull off this chess march. The site initially identified chess promotions – or sometimes created them itself. Between January and March of this year, the number of monthly active users (visitors who visit the site at least once a month) of the site increased by more than 75 percent to 65 million.

Chess has become a good game online in the last three years, especially popular among young people. And Chess.com stood to take advantage, which included enlisting online chess players — chess streamers as they’re called — whose YouTube videos quickly went viral.

Since 2005, the company has gradually expanded and taken over other chess sites. Pieter Dougers from Amsterdam, Chess.com’s head of news, knows all about it. As a chess enthusiast, he runs the news site ChessVibes, which was purchased in 2013. Last year, Chess.com also acquired competitor Play Magnus Group. Its main online competitor is now the non-profit organization Lichess, which is ten times smaller than the chess giant.

The Dodgers tell on the phone how the sudden success earlier this year did not come. Chess.com sowed the seeds for this in 2018 itself. even before the pandemic queen’s trick That year the phones of many young chess streamers rang. On the other end of the line: Daniel Rensch,’chief chess official From Chess.com.

chess freak wonk



Chess master Levi Roseman, better known as Gotham Chess, remembers the bell. From his hometown of New York, he tells, via Zoom, the microphone with which he reaches millions of fans, how Rensch approached him in 2018. “Nobody was watching chess then. But according to Rance, I should seriously consider quitting my job and focus solely on streaming. He was already in contact with other novice streamers such as the Botez Sisters and Hikaru Nakamura. Rench offered recording material and streaming training on one condition: We should always play Chess.

Prior to his online career, Roseman, 27, would occasionally stream a chess match on Twitch, a site that allows visitors to watch alongside gamers. He earned his living as a chess teacher. Every day between three and eight he used to teach sports to the children. Something you can ‘get right in New York’.

Roseman only took a big approach online when he was largely out of work during Corona. He started focusing on YouTube tutorials. Once queen’s trick was released, he made two videos a day for six months. Roseman discovered a gap that he could fill with his passionate storytelling technique and clear interpretation. ‘I use humor and I am good at persuasion.’

His video featured a green and white Chess.com chess board and a webcam aimed at his face. Rozman demonstrates famous maneuvers with names such as The London System, the French Defense or the Scottish Gambit. During these tutorials, he enthusiastically talks about animals like a Freak Wonk.

‘Because I was a chess teacher, I know what it’s like to hold the attention of 5 and 6 year olds. In chess games with grandmaster reports, sometimes I even turn off the sound, because they haven’t been able to keep my attention. If I have to point to something specific that is driving the popularity of chess among young people, it is the enthusiastic young chess masters who make online videos.’

new chess blast



The peak last January was due to engaging videos on platforms such as YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. Roseman was called again in late 2022 by Rensch, who said that her children only watch short films, shorts or reels. “With my style of storytelling, he thinks I can become huge with shorts like that.”

In the quick clip, Roseman shows how to check out your friends in just a few moves. Other streamers also focus on these shorts. Rozman: ‘Chess.com knows exactly how to sell chess. Those shorts have created another explosion in chess.’

Headlines Peter Dodgers says the first revival happened in March 2020 at the start of the Corona crisis, when the game gained momentum online. At Play Magnus Group, which was still independent, business grew by 120 percent. Chess.com then increased the number of active users worldwide from 6.9 million to 11 million.

appeared after half a year queen’s trick, In this Netflix series, Anya Taylor-Joy plays chess prodigy Beth Harmon, who learns to play chess as a girl in an orphanage and develops into the best American chess player in a man’s world. As his adventure unfolds, his addiction to sedatives gets in his way.

With 62 million viewings in its first 28 days, it became the most watched miniseries in Netflix history. It garnered American film awards, including eleven Emmys. series top ten de volkrant that year queen’s trick Above him is the crown, head and shoulders.

Chess.com responded to the hype and offered the option of playing against a ‘bot’, a simulated Beth Harmon. The company often creates bots of well-known chess players that actually mimic the style of play – in Beth Harmon’s case, these were chess games that are often based on real competitions. But by order of Netflix, “Beth” is being removed after a few months, making it the only bot Chess.com has ever had to take offline. Dodgers: ‘Most chess players are fine with us turning to bone.’

After the release of the series, the number of active users of the site increased from 11 million in October 2020 to 25 million in January 2021. And then last September there was a curious riot that suddenly put the game of chess in the news. Often – the last time this happened was in the 1972 world title contested between American Bobby Fischer and Russian Boris Spassky (Fischer would win).



Sculpture Michelle Keppel

Last year’s controversy began when Magnus Carlsen, the world champion since 2013, lost (with white!) to newcomer Hans Niemann. The Norwegian withdraws from the tournament and remains silent, only to send a confusing tweet after a week of radio silence: “If I speak, I’ll be in big trouble.”

This “David and Goliath moment” with Carlsen making international headlines as a seeming loser has yet to be truly bizarre. When the two meet again during an online tournament that same month, Carlsen gives up after his first move and immediately disconnects. Without any solid evidence, he later accused Niemann of fraud.

instructions via a sex toy



Online, rumors spread wildly about how Neiman may have cheated. An absurd but popular theory is that she received instructions via a sex toy that was inserted correctly. Niemann, who cheated more often in the past, has his Chess.com account suspended. After an investigation, Chess.com concluded that Niemann may have received “illegal aids” in over a hundred online matches.

All these developments were followed by the press for months, which was reflected in the number of visitors to Chess.com. After a small drop in users to 21 million in August 2022, the number increased to 37 million in December, with the latest increase of 65 million users in March.

Experts agree on one thing: This increase is more than a hype. Dodgers: ‘Some people on Chess.com no longer call it a hype, but a new phase of chess for a long time.’ Rozman also sees a bright future: ‘The hype has cooled off a bit, but the growth that chess has experienced is enormous. it’s chess time,

Smart game or cheat game?

Seeks $100 million from five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen and chess player Hans Niemann from chess site Chess.com for defamation. Both accused the 20-year-old chess player of cheating. Notable: Carlsen doesn’t have any solid proof, he just says that Niemann isn’t good enough to beat him. The International Chess Federation will rule in October on whether Niemann cheated.