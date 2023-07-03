This summer Chibi Rock will be performing at Zotegame, Boomtown, Suikrock, Manrock and Deep in the Woods, among others.

Matthew Van Steenkiste

What HUMO do you currently listen to most often?



chibi ichigo ,Victoria Monet,

HUMO What is your favorite record of all time?



Ichigo « ‘The Fat of the Land’ Van appreciation,

HUMO What musician did you want to be when you grew up?



Ichigo “Almost every singer I’ve heard on the radio K3 Till then Taylor Swift,

HUMO What’s your favorite Saturday night musical?



Ichigo “It’s a Nice Day” by Opera III,

Humo and Sunday morning?



Ichigo by “Slow Burn” kacey musgraves,

HUMO Which song cover do you like better?



Ichigo « by ‘travel, travel’ desireless By Kate Ryan,

HUMO Which song makes you cry every time?



Ichigo by “teardrops” mass attack,

HUMO Which band is directly responsible for the fact that you started making music yourself?



Ichigo ,nitrogen,

HUMO Which concert has marked you for life?



Ichigo ,Tyler The Creator The audience at Pukkelpop 2015 was a huge cog, from which I almost fainted and had to be carried out. Tyler asked onstage if I was okay and handed me a bottle of water: unforgettable.”

Humo Which is the best road trip song?



Ichigo “Midnight Express” Van george moroder,

Humo Which song reminds you of rotten holidays?



Ichigo by “One Dance” Fly,

HUMO Which is the best festival song?



Ichigo ,the chemical Brothers With ‘Do It Again’.”

HUMO Which artist would you like yourself to cover but can’t?



Ichigo “luggage carrier” spider fish,

HUMO Which artist would you like to raise from the dead?



Ichigo ,Keith Flint,