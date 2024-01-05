Chicago MLB agrees to Martin Maldonado’s salary for 2024

Last week, chicago white sox agreed to a contract with Martin Maldonado for the coming harvest major League Baseball, In that sense, important details of the agreed contract were released some time ago.

He puerto rican receiverSpent his last six seasons with Houston Astros, Therefore, he has established himself as a great reference in his position for what he can provide defensively for the team of which he is part. It is noteworthy that due to this the Windy City franchise took over his services.





On the afternoon of Friday, January 5, 2024, a reporter chicago white sox, Extended information regarding major league contracts. Furthermore, he commented on the appropriate steps taken by the organization to complete the acquisition.

Martin Maldonado will make more than 4 million in MLB 2024

Scott MerkinReported for the amount of $4.25 million and a campaign, the terms of the agreement between the Puerto Rican and his new club were established. Similarly, it was also reported that there would be an option for the 2025 crop.

zack remillard, an infielder, was placed on assignment to add a Latin catcher to the 40-man roster. At the same time, merkin Announced that the 40-man roster is now complete with that move.

Martin Maldonado, will enter his fourteenth campaign in the big tent. For more than a decade, the Naguabo native managed to become a standout due to his great ability to guide pitchers. Now, chicago white sox He is confident with his experience and will be able to produce positive performances in the young starting nine.

puerto rican started milwaukee brewers Since then, he has passed on four other teams in the 2023 season. The interesting thing to highlight is that he also wore it chicago cubs For four games in 2018. This, before returning to the ranks again Houston Astros,

Martin MaldonadoRecords over a thousand meetings major League Baseball, Lifetime, he maintains offensive line averages of AVG (.207), OBP (.282) and SLG (.349). Although it is true, the Puerto Rican does not have a large number of people with wood, his function will be based on governing and commanding the defense chicago white sox,