Chicago signs Mike Moustakas for MLB 2024

It can be officially said that the 2024 season major League BaseballGiven that most teams started spring training, Some of them already have the complete list of players who will participate and others have, as the case chicago white soxThey are still making final additions to the roster.

As reported by MLBNetwork reporter Jon Heymansuffrage “City of Winds” reached an agreement with the veteran mike moustakasWith a minor league contract for the current campaign.

customer of Boras CorporationWas invited to training camps and if he was part of the roster opening daywill ensure a salary of $2 million, Bob Nightingale said via social network, Similarly, the said agreement includes an additional P2 million as performance incentive.

chicago white sox roster

mike moustakas, played as the designated hitter at first and third base in 2023. In principle, these positions are well covered chicago white sox, in the beginning Andrew Vaughan While he was a starter in 2023, yoan ​​moncada, did the same in the porch also. At the end, loy jimenez He remained as the designated hitter for most of the season. Therefore, the battle for a spot in the starting lineup will be interesting spring training,

This will be the fourteenth season for mike moustakas And his sixth team in the same period. He started his career in 2011 kansas city royalsOrganization with which he won the ring world Series In 2015.

Later, he joined the ranks of milwaukee brewers (2018-2019). After this they played together for three years cincinnati reds (2020-2022) and in 2023 he defended colorado rockies And Los Angeles Angels,

His most notable move mlb went along Royal FamilyWhen called on two occasions all star games (2015-2017) and in the year world Series Ranked 21st in voting for most valuable Player,

In 13 full seasons in the Major Leagues, mike moustakas He has an offensive line of .247/.307/.431 and an OPS of .739. After adding a total of 1,252 hits, 280 extra-base hits and 215 home runs. Apart from this, he scored 595 runs and made 683 other runs.

