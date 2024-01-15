Chicharito effect with a great goal in Chivas training

One of the most anticipated moments of Liga MX’s Clausura 2024 was experienced this weekend when J.avier ‘Chicharito Hernandez Made the second debut of his career with Shivaj When he came on as a substitute in the 87th minute of the match, Guadalajara lost 3–1. cougar At Akron Stadium.

In this way the Mexican forward was left far behind Injury Due to which he remained away from the court for almost a year and his return seems to be at the best time for him. clusterBecause in the coming weeks they will be playing important matches of the semester against arch rivals.

Even after his return to the field, which was slightly earlier than expected due to his good rehabilitation, doubts remain about the physical condition of the team’s historical scorer. mexican teamBecause he was only seen for a few minutes against the Blue and Gold team, his team quickly worked to put many of these questions to rest.

And this Monday, Shivaj Published a video of the Red and White First Team training on his official X account (formerly Twitter), where he boasted of a great goal ChicharitoWho took the first position to send the ball into the net with a brilliant volley, surprising his teammates.

It was also clear in the comments of the Guadalajara publication that the comment, even if it was an exercise, aroused the enthusiasm of ‘Chivahermanos’, who asked him to repeat the same thing the following Saturday. Aztec Stadium against blue Cross,

What awaits Chicharito and Chivas in March?

His scorer completely recovered, Guadalajara Very important matches will be faced in the coming weeks, starting with the match against La Máquina on matchday 10 Completion 2024Where they are currently in eighth place with 15 points.

After this the matches of round 16 took place Concacaf Champions Cup against America, which will take place on Wednesday, March 6 and 13, will start from La Perla Guadalajara and end in Azteca. Shortly after, on Saturday the 16th they will meet again at home to Águilas, but now Liga MX, In between these duals, they will host the Lions in Akron on March 9.