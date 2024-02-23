‘Chicharito’ Hernandez enters his first call-up with Chivas

The forward received his first call-up from Fernando Gago for the Matchday 8 match against the Pumas

Front javier ‘chicharito’ hernandez appeared in the call for Shivaj for the first duel cougar Which will be held this Saturday on the Akron Stadium field and is the first time that the player enters the plans of the coaching staff headed by Fernando Gago for a match after returning to the team for the Clausura 2024.

except for ‘Chicharito HernandezJosé Juan Macías will also be taken into consideration by the team coach to start as a starter or enter as a substitute for the matchday 8 duel.

javier ‘chicharito’ hernandez He got on the bus to gather with the bunch and be eligible for tomorrow’s duel against UNAM Pumas.

The forward received his first call-up from Fernando Gago for the Matchday 8 match against the Pumas imago7

The Mexican forward is part of a 21-man squad that also includes goalkeepers Raul Rangel and Oscar Whaley; Defenders with Antonio Briceño, Gilberto Orozco, Alan Mozo, Leonardo Sepúlveda, Mateo Chávez and Jesús Sánchez.

In midfield, Eric Gutiérrez returns along with Victor Guzman, Eduardo Torres, Fernando Beltran, Ruben Gonzalez and Alejandro Organista.

The forwards are Roberto Alvarado, Ricardo Marin, Jose Juan Macias, Isaac Brizuela, Cade Cowell, Jesus Brigido and javier hernandez,

It was 7:00 pm when the red and white squad began to board the official bus Shivaj Heading towards the concentration hotel. ‘Chicharito’ boarded the truck with his companions.

About thirty fans gathered at the Verde Vale to get an autograph from the attacker, who was asked to get off the bus to give his autograph; However, the Mexican attacker remained on the bus.

javier ‘chicharito’ hernandez He would sleep in the concentration hotel with other members of Chivas. Therefore, if Fernando Gago needs it, the Mexican national team’s top scorer will be able to debut with Flock.

Last time javier hernandez He attended an official meeting with the Los Angeles Galaxy last June.

it will happen tomorrow when Shivaj in front of cougar UNAM at Akron Stadium, 7:00 pm Central Mexico time. This match corresponds to Match Day 8 of Clausura 2024.