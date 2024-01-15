Chicharito: I heard they were almost invincible

javier hernandez came out to show his face After the elimination of Chivas Concachampionstonight before usaIn a duel which he won by a score of 3–2, but he It wasn’t enough for them They had entered this match looking to achieve this feat after being 3-0 down.

Chicharito recognized that there is pain However, due to the results in the team, Highlighted the improvement in the team And in the match they faced the team of Brazilian Andre Jardin, mainly in the first half, when they showed the greatest dominance on the field.

,The tie was not as expectedBut I think the team’s reaction after those three losses, Come to Azteca Stadium, make a proposalGet ahead on the scoreboard, then they tie us and the team still continues to fight and continues to offer, I think so this is one way…all my ‘stealth brothers’ may not like this, but there are ways to lose and we got beat and lost America in aztec

This win fills them with confidence for Saturday

Despite the expulsion, Xavier signaled victory Against a club considered by many to be “almost invincible” will fill them with confidence Before next Saturday’s commitment.

,I heard they were almost an invincible team And we come to her house with her titular painting we won 3-2. The match was not won, because it is 180 minutes and we lost many minutes on our court. I think that It fills us with confidence For the next game against them”

Said Although there is no happiness Inside the club, tonight’s results and size in which it was given, it’s a confidence booster Have to face what is coming, and the first thing will be to face Águilas once again, but this time in a duel on matchday 12 of the Clausura 2024.