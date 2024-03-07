‘Chicotey’ Calderon’s epic celebration for US win over Chivas

Eagles of America This month took over sports trends after achieving one of the goals set: defeating Chivas Raidas del Guadalajara In CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Let’s remember that this match ended with an extremely painful 0-3 for Fernando Gago’s team, which, by the way, had to see a special celebration by Cristian Calderón with Águilas del América.

Cristian Calderón’s celebration at the National Classic between Aguilas del America

As per latest reports, ‘Chicot’ Calderon The announcement was celebrated with pride and passion. diego valdesAn element that managed to move the Club América network for the second time after taking part in an extremely attractive game that started from the Azulcrema area in 70 minutes.

Some cameras and reflectors captured Calderón’s jumping, applause and joy when his teammate scored another goal for the Creams, but be careful! Calderón praised all the plays in which the players of the Liga MX champion team participated.

Welcome ceremony for Cristian Calderon at Akron Stadium

Last but not least, it is necessary to emphasize that the Akron stadium welcomed Calderón with shouts and jeers, a player who left Verde Valle to join Nido and be part of the team led by Andre Jardin. Granted, an act the fans in Guadalajara will not forgive. And what’s more, will he forget.