Chiefs rest Patrick Mahomes, will start Week 18 with Blaine Gabbert

Kansas City – with kansas city chiefs Got third place in sowing of AFC For the postseason, patrick mahomes The final game of the regular season will be free.

head coach andy reid pointed out that Mahomes Will not play in Sunday’s match against los angeles chargers, reed He suggested that other regulars would also get a week off, although he did not specify.

Blaine Gabbert hasn’t started since 2018, but he will start for the Chiefs in Week 18 in place of Patrick Mahomes. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

“I just want to make sure we’re ready when (playoff) time comes,” he said. reed,

blaine gabert will replace Mahomes and will make his debut in the campaign for Chiefs on Sunday. gabert12 season veteran nflHas not started a game since 2018 tennessee titans,

gabert He has not played a game since joining Mahomes But in the second half of the victory Chicago Bears In week 3. Chiefs A backup quarterback was needed in two playoff games in recent seasons, when Mahomes Got injured.

“It’s a big passive streak,” he explained. gabert, “At the end of the day, the reason you play football is to play in games and it’s a great opportunity… to get more reps under your belt. So, when your number is called, if during the playoffs it If the call is made, we’re ready.” To play”.

Chiefs Some players are hoping to reach statistical milestones, the most notable of which is travis kels, He is 16 yards shy of his eighth consecutive season of at least 1,000 yards receiving. kelsey He already holds the record for a tight end with seven consecutive seasons of at least 1,000 yards passing.

reed He did not say whether he would play or not kelsey,

Mahomes 83 yards needed to overcome leon dawson as the all-time leading passer ChiefsBut that record will be on hold until next season.