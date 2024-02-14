Chiefs sign defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to extension

The Chiefs announced the contract extension of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo for his contributions in winning the championship twice

Kansas City, MO. – In Spags, the Kansas City Chiefs really trust.

The Chiefs showed their confidence in their defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo by signing him to a contract extension, the team announced.

Steve Spagnuolo, Chiefs Defensive Coordinator. Getty Images/David Ulitt

Spagnuolo led the Chiefs to the second-best defense in the regular season in 2023, when they won their eighth consecutive American Conference (AFC) West Division Championship. They allowed an average of 17.3 points per game.

The Chiefs were even better defensively in the postseason, holding four of the league’s six highest-scoring teams to an average of less than 16 points per game during the regular season, as the Chiefs became the first team to win consecutive Super Bowls in 20 years. Went. , ,

The Chiefs had the youngest defensive team in the NFL at an average of 25.4 years. During the playoffs players wore T-shirts that read: “In Spags We Trust.”

“I’m very grateful for the job Spags did on the defensive end,” coach Andy Reid said Tuesday. “I thought he was a great example for everybody in terms of leading young people, teaching them and seeing them grow.”

Spagnuolo, 64, was an assistant to Reid for eight seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before beginning his coaching journey, including three years as head coach of the Rams.

They reunited in 2019, when Spagnuolo joined the Chiefs. Spagnuolo was also his coordinator for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl championships in 2019 and 2022.