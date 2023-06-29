Child (3) died due to lack of oxygen in Haga Hospital

medical miss

The newspaper reports that the investigation is very sensitive and has so far been kept quiet. The child died due to lack of oxygen due to the operation. A spokesperson of OM has confirmed this.

“He was then transferred to another hospital for specialized life-saving operations, but that was no longer of any use. The boy died on the spot three days later,” OM said.

OM wants to use the probe to find out how the lack of oxygen may have arisen. The hospital is also investigating. The operation took place on 30 March at the Juliana Children’s Hospital, which is part of the Haga Hospital in The Hague.

Human Error? “It is very unusual that someone dies due to lack of oxygen before or during an operation. “Either the technology has failed miserably here or there has been a human error,” says Jan Klein, emeritus professor of patient safety at TU Delft.

There is usually an oxygen monitor in every operating room. This device sounds an alarm if people get too little oxygen.

missed signal

“The aim is of course to prevent such disasters. In addition, the boy’s blood pressure, pulse rate and temperature should have been monitored. So how you forgot all these hints is not clear to me.

The child’s parents have informed the newspaper through an intermediary that they are still too scared to respond.