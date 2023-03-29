Children of Shakira and Gerard Piqué do not want to meet Clara Chía

GErard Piqué lives in a happy relationship alongside Clara Chía, however, the children of the former football player and Shakira do not look favorably on this romance.

According to journalist and photographer Jordi Martín, 10-year-old Milan and eight-year-old Sasha don’t like to see their mother sad, which is why they’ve already told Piqué that they don’t want to be with Clara.

Incidentally, this was the reason why Gerard scolded his children in the Kings League final.

“They saw that she (Shakira) was very bad and they said to her father: ‘we don’t want to see Clara Chía, we don’t want to meet her, we don’t want you to take her home when we’re there'”assures the photographer.

On the other hand, Jordi adds that Piqué showed a lack of empathy every time he went to pick up the children from Shakira’s house.

“Piqué goes to get the children from the house and waits with his cell phone in his hand. They come down loaded with bags. I think he should go down, open his suitcase and put things away”, he considered.

It is recalled that Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced their separation in the summer of last year.

