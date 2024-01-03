China plunges deeper into deflation and consumer prices suffer their biggest decline since 2009

Hong Kong (CNN) –– China’s consumer prices fell further into deflation territory, their biggest decline since the peak of the global financial crisis in 2009. But analysts say the sharp decline was largely due to seasonal issues and the recession may have reached its peak.



The country’s consumer price index (CPI), which gauges changes in prices of goods and services purchased for consumption by urban households, fell 0.8% in January compared to a year earlier, according to the National Statistics Office (BNES) on Thursday. ) has been reported by. ,

This was the index’s sharpest decline since September 2009 and its fourth consecutive month of decline.

The NBS, as well as some economists, attributed the sharp decline to last year’s higher comparison base, when prices were particularly high due to Christmas demand.

“The Lunar New Year falls in February this year compared to the end of January last year, leading to a distortion in the basis,” HSBC economists said in a research note on Thursday.

In 2023, the Lunar New Year was celebrated from January 21 to 27 in mainland China, resulting in a 2.1% increase in CPI for that month.

Economists said weak consumer demand in January 2024 also weighed on prices.

Food prices in particular were a major drag on the index last month. The price of pork, a staple in the Chinese diet, fell 17.3% from a year earlier, the largest decline among all consumer goods. Vegetable prices fell by about 12%.

Lin Song, chief Greater China economist at ING Economics, says consumer prices are likely to rise from February.

“The January data looks worse than before because of the base effect. Sequential data paint a more optimistic picture,” Song said.

The CPI increased by 0.3% for the second consecutive month in January compared to December.

Song said pressure on pork prices will also ease in the coming months as holiday demand could push meat prices higher. China is going to celebrate Lunar New Year from Saturday.

“Taking into account the more favorable base effects for the February data, we find it more likely that the January data may mark the bottom of inflation (year-on-year) in the current cycle.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.