China wants to ‘eradicate America’ with its software and hardware

According to information published by The Wall Street Journal, the Chinese government’s 2022 directive expands a campaign that is pushing American technology out of the country, an effort that some refer to as “Delete America.”

People familiar with the matter said Document 79 was so sensitive that high-ranking officials and officials were only shown the order and were not allowed to make copies. Parastatal companies in the financial, energy and other sectors are required to replace foreign software in their computer systems by 2027.

American tech giants long thrived in China as they linked the country’s rapid industrial growth to computers, operating systems and software. Chinese leaders want to break that relationship, motivated by a drive for self-reliance and concerns about the country’s long-term security.

The first targets were hardware manufacturers. Dell, International Business Machines and Cisco Systems have seen most of their equipment gradually being replaced by products from Chinese competitors.

Document 79, named for the numbering on the paper, is aimed at companies that provide software that enables daily business operations, from basic office equipment to supply chain management. Companies like Microsoft and Oracle are losing their grip in this sector, one of the last bastions of profitability of foreign technology in the country.

The effort is just one salvo in Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s year-long effort to achieve self-reliance in everything from critical technologies like semiconductors and fighter jets to grain and oilseed production. The broader strategy is to make China less dependent on the West for food, raw materials and energy and instead focus on domestic supply chains.

Beijing officials issued Document 79 in September 2022, as the United States stepped up restrictions on chip exports and sanctions on Chinese technology companies. It requires parastatals to provide quarterly updates on their progress in replacing foreign software used for email, human resources and administration with Chinese alternatives.

The directive comes from the agency that oversees the country’s vast parastatal business sector, a group that includes more than 60 of China’s 100 largest listed companies.

That agency, the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, and the country’s national cabinet, the State Council, did not respond to requests for comment.

China’s state sector spending in 2022 is set to exceed 48 trillion yuan, or about $6.6 trillion. The board leverages that purchasing power to support Chinese tech companies, which can in turn improve their products and narrow the technological gap with their American rivals.

A review of procurement data and documents by The Wall Street Journal and people familiar with the matter shows that parastatal companies have dutifully increased purchases of domestic brands, even though Chinese alternatives are sometimes not as good. Buyers include banks, financial brokerages and public services such as the postal system.

The local technology effort is known as “Xinchuang”, which roughly translates to “computing innovation” in the context of secure and reliable technology. The urgency of this policy has increased amid the escalating technology and trade war with Washington, which has locked many Chinese entities out of US technologies.

short order Over the past decade, Xi has repeatedly emphasized technological innovation and the use of reliable local technology in government departments and industry.

As China focused on replacing hardware, IBM’s revenues in China continued to decline. It moved its China research operations to Beijing in 2021, more than 20 years after its opening.

Cisco, once a technology powerhouse in China, said in 2019 that it was losing orders to local suppliers in the country due to nationalistic buying. US PC maker Dell’s market share in China has almost halved in the past five years to 8%, according to a report by Canalys, a research firm.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, a maker of servers, storage and networking, earned 14.1% of its revenue from China in 2018, according to estimates from database provider FactSet. By 2023, this figure had fallen to 4%.

In May, Harvey said it would sell its 49% stake in its Chinese joint venture.

In software, Adobe; Cloud Software Group, parent company of Citrix; And Salesforce has scaled back or reduced its direct operations in the country over the past two years.

Microsoft, the world’s largest software provider, has historically dominated computer operating systems in China. A Morgan Stanley survey of 135 CIOs in China found that many expect the number of computers running Microsoft’s Windows operating system in their companies to decline over the next three years. He anticipated that Linux-based UOS would benefit from an effort co-led by a parastatal company.

to local The shift toward hosting and managing data on cloud servers rather than on-premise servers has also allowed Chinese companies to close the gap. China’s database software market was dominated by Oracle, IBM, and Microsoft in 2010. Since then, Chinese companies including Alibaba and Huawei have created their own database management products to replace the American technology.

China’s banks, brokerage firms and insurers have accelerated the acquisition of local databases, Yang Bing, chief executive of Chinese database company OceanBase, said at a conference in Beijing in November. OceanBase, developed by Alibaba and its fintech subsidiary Ant Group, replaced the Oracle database at Alibaba and Ant in 2016.

Yonyue Network Technology, a Shanghai-listed company with a market value of $6 billion, provides systems to manage companies’ human resources, inventory and finances. By 2021, YonYu had become the largest player in the market with a 40% share.

With information from The Wall Street Journal.