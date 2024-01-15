Chinese and Russian warships join military exercises with Iran

Chinese and Russian warships have arrived in Iranian territorial waters to take part in military exercises with the Islamic Republic, Iran’s state news agency reported on Tuesday.

The naval maneuvers take place in an explosive regional context with the war in Gaza and attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

“Naval units from China and Russia arrived in our country’s territorial waters to participate in joint maritime exercises,” the official Iranian agency IRNA reported.

The exercise, aimed at “jointly maintaining regional maritime security”, will begin in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday night, IRNA quoted Rear Admiral Mustafa Tajodini, spokesman for the exercises, as saying.

The Chinese Defense Ministry said it had sent a destroyer, a warship and a supply ship for the exercises.

Russian state media reported that a Pacific Fleet contingent led by the cruiser Varyag arrived at the Iranian port of Chabahar on Monday.

“The practical part of the exercises will take place in the waters of the Gulf of Oman in the Arabian Sea,” Russian agencies said, citing the Defense Ministry.

“The main objective of the exercise is to improve the security of maritime economic activity,” he said.

The three countries, seeking to counter what they perceive to be US hegemony on the international scene, have already deployed joint maneuvers in the region in March.