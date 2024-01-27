Chinese cars face a price-quality war

Chinese cars are gaining more and more popularity in this range and the rest of the state and country, however, there are discrepancies between prices and quality.

In Chihuahua, sales of Chinese vehicles jumped 10 percent in less than three years and are expected to increase 55 percent in 2024, according to the Mexican Association of Automotive Distributors (AMDA).

Customers and sellers of different brands agreed that prices and aesthetics are the most attractive points, although on the other hand there are complaints about low quality and shortage and delay in auto parts or repairs in case of collision.

For Efraín, the low price compared to any other brand of vehicle encouraged him and his wife to purchase the car from the Chinese brand MG, an agency located on Ejército National Avenue.

Its managers in Juárez reported that the brand has gained relevance at the state level, to such an extent that its sales are estimated to have increased by 55 percent.

Antonio Morales, president of the Mexican Association of Automotive Distributors (AMDA) in the state, said six Chinese brands have been installed so far in the Chihuahua capital and Ciudad Juarez and another four light cars and two trucks are expected in 2024. ,

There are three agencies in Juarez: MG, JMC and Chirli.

Efrain, who went to MG yesterday, said he would save about 150 thousand pesos by buying the RX5, which was priced at 560 thousand pesos with a monthly payment of 12,333 pesos.

He said, “We didn’t know this brand, but we would look for references on the Internet to see what it is like.”

MG sales consultant Lucero Resendiz said that in the agency’s little more than two years in Juarez, it has gradually increased people’s confidence in shopping there, as they have never fallen below the set target. They focus on sales.

One of the factors is that this brand has British roots, having been in the market for over 100 years (since 1924). It was acquired by SAC Motors, an assembler in China that also builds for Volkswagen and certifies Mercedes-Benz.

Other aspects are its below-market price, seven-year warranty and SAC opened a spare parts plant in San Luis Potosí, exclusive to MG.

In contrast, a JAC vehicle owner, who preferred to remain anonymous, said that Chinese brands have innovative designs, but after a short time failures begin, such as the screen not turning on, besides the fact that That it crashed and they couldn’t get parts for it for three months.

“They paint us the moon and stars and tell us the assembly plant is in Puebla with Japanese processes and no, apparently they come from China fully armed. I have seen at least five people whose screens get damaged at the agency, and I understand the MG quality is the same as a friend who gets trucks from there told me,” he commented. .

He said one of his concerns is that once he wants to sell it it will lose value.

