Chinese Coast Guard caused serious damage to a Philippine ship with water cannons

The Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) has again fired water splashes on a Philippine ship heading towards the sandbar aingin shoal for a rotation and replenishment (RORE) mission, which caused “severe damage”, according to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“At 0608 hours on 23 March 2024, the Chinese coast guard ship ‘BN21551’ conducted a dangerous maneuver by crossing the bow in front of the Philippine supply ship Unaiza while en route to Ayungin Shoal for rotation and resupply mission to the Philippines on 4 May (UM4) Does. Soldiers deployed in BRP Sierra Madre,” written AFP In a Facebook post.

“At 07:09, the CCG ship conducted a reverse blocking maneuver against the supply ship, resulting in a near-collision.”continued and said that “Subsequently, at approximately 07:59, the CCG opened fire on UM4, deliberately targeting and hitting the supply ship.”

“At 0838 hours, the Philippine supply ship ‘Unaijah 4 May’ was directly bombarded by two CCG vessels near Ayungin Shoal. The supply ship ‘UM4′ suffered serious damage at about 08:52 due to sustained fire from the GCC ships’ water cannons, they closed.

Earlier this month, four Philippine Navy personnel were injured after two CCG ships splashed water on ‘UM4’ during a roray in the West Philippine Sea, which also shattered the windshield of the Philippine ship, causing the ship to capsize. But the people present were injured. According to ‘Inquirer’ newspaper.

In a statement accompanying several videos posted on social media, the Philippine Armed Forces indicated that the incident occurred on the Second Thomas Sandbar in the Spratly Islands, an area where similar incidents have occurred with boats in both countries in recent months. Incidents have happened.

On 4 May, the Philippine supply ship Unajah was attacked by water cannon from two Chinese coast guard vessels, injuring several crew members as they approached the Second Thomas Shoal, known locally as Ayungin. An attempt was made to take it to the disputed sandbar. South China Sea. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)

In the video released by the army, it can be seen how a Chinese ship fires its water cannon at a Philippine ship. Unaiza 4th MayWhich was moving towards the Ayungin sandbar, which was occupied by the Filipino contingent and claimed by the Beijing regime.

According to the Philippine military, the supply ship UM4 suffered “severe damage” from “continuous water cannon fire from a Chinese coast guard ship” and was unable to continue its course, requiring the assistance of another ship present in the area. Was.

sea ​​of southern chinaThe island, key to global maritime trade and rich in natural resources, has recorded several incidents between Chinese and Philippine vessels in recent months.

Beijing and Manila maintain a conflict over the sovereignty of several islands and atolls in these waters, which Beijing claims almost entirely for “historical reasons”, although in 2016 the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague agreed with Manila in a ruling. Had expressed.

except for Philippines and China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei They lay claim to part of this strategic sea, through which 30% of global trade circulates and which, in addition to oil and gas reserves, is home to 12% of the world’s fishing grounds.

(With information from Europa Press and EFE)