Chinese President Xi warned of “difficult times” and asked security services to prepare for “the worst”.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has told the country’s security services to prepare for a number of “worst-case scenarios”. Xi said that China faces some serious challenges.

Xi made the remarks at a meeting of the National Security Commission on Tuesday. “The national security issues we now face have grown in complexity and difficulty. All we can do is think about what really matters, prepare for the worst and prepare for the bigger challenges ahead.

China is grappling with a troubled economy and what it sees as an increasingly hostile international environment. In that context, Xi is demanding that Chinese officials accelerate the modernization of the national security system “with a focus on greater efficiency in combat and practical use”.

According to many experts, national security has been the basis on which Xi has conducted all policies for a decade. In his view, it is an almost all-embracing principle that covers everything related to politics, economics, defence, culture and ecology, but new developments such as ‘big Dataand artificial intelligence.