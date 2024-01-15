Chinese scientists discover expired drug can improve crude oil flow

Photo: VCG

By Qing Feng and Wang Jiaoyu

Chinese scientists have discovered that expired drugs can be turned into chemical additives to improve crude oil flow. This advancement provides new avenues for efficient recycling of pharmaceutical waste.

Researchers at Shiyou University in Xi’an, the provincial capital of Shaanxi province, found that progesterone injections or capsules, which are often used to treat hot flashes, mood swings and other symptoms of menopause, may play a role in reducing the viscosity of crude oil. Can. and reducing its “bounce point”, understood as the lowest temperature at which oil is capable of flowing naturally.

The study, published in January in the Journal of Environmental Management, explains the change by which progesterone injection disperses the compact, feather-like structure of wax crystals in crude oil.

Additionally, the study estimated a cost of $1,062 per metric ton when using effluent improvers from expired medications, taking into account the costs of collecting, transporting, and processing the medications as well as final packaging. It will cost between Rs 1,241.

“It is economically feasible to use residual progesterone as a flow enhancer,” he said.

Chen Gang, a professor at the university’s School of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering and one of the study’s lead authors, told China Daily that researchers hypothesized progesterone’s potential because its chemical structure is similar to crude oil.

“Similarly, certain components in polypropylene and foam plastics and acrylic glasses in face masks also allow them to be converted into substances that can reduce the viscosity and coagulation of crude oil,” he stressed.

Recycling and reusing waste medicines and plastics is very important these days to accelerate resource recycling and reduce global carbon footprint.

In China, about 78.6 percent of households have a medicine cabinet at home, but 80 percent of them do not regularly replace expired medicines, according to a report published in 2014 by a pharmaceutical company in Guangdong.

Nearly 90 percent of survey participants believed they had thrown away expired medications haphazardly. In fact, households throw away approximately 15,000 tons of expired medicines every year.

Pharmaceutical waste generated at home usually goes into the trash or is burned with other household waste.

“Each year, burning expired or unused medicines increases carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 15,000 tons,” Chen warned.

“As a result, the method proposed in the study will not only save waste disposal costs and expenses on effluent improvement, but is also environment-friendly and can help in achieving national carbon reduction targets.”, he assured.

China is committed to reaching peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060.

While the research offers a new opportunity for reusing waste drugs, Chen believes large-scale deployment of the technology remains a challenge.

“It will be difficult to collect large quantities of medicines due to the lack of a systematic classification system for expired medicines in China,” he estimates.

Household pharmaceutical waste is classified as hazardous waste in China and must be incinerated or safely disposed of. In this sense, it is necessary to obtain approval from the authorities before reusing waste drugs for other purposes.

They concluded, “Our research points to a possibility, and systematic efforts will be needed to expand the reach of this innovation.”

