CHIO Aachen opens in British style – about Hofnet news

After all the trucks and cars with the caravan had been placed at the CHIO Aachen campsite, the competition got off to a great start. Every year the opening ceremony is dedicated to a country and this year it was Great Britain.

It looked as if it was the opening of the Olympic Games, and all the features of Great Britain were included. Her Royal Highness Princess Anne attended and opened the show. Then came the cavalcade, accompanied by Welsh ponies, fireworks and other shows including Harry Potter, Mary Poppins, James Bond and Alice in Wonderland with children dressed in traditional English clothes. In addition, there was lots of music from British celebrities such as Queen, The Beatles, Elton John, Adele and the British national anthem, and even an English double-decker bus.

The stands were packed and Chiyo Aachen made a good start.

Program

The four-in-hand drivers’ horses are inspected on Wednesday mornings. The dressage event is on Thursday and the ‘Top Score Competition’ is on Friday. The course of the ‘Top Score Contest’ consists of several gates for which varying numbers of points can be obtained depending on the degree of difficulty. Drivers choose their own route and have three minutes to drive through as many gates, with a maximum of two times driving through one gate. In the end, the driver with the most points in the fastest time wins.

On Saturday, as usual for international competitions, a marathon is scheduled. The cone will be ridden on Sunday, after which the winner will be announced.

Photo: Gemma Varlan



All rights reserved. Reproduction is not permitted without acknowledgment and permission via [email protected].