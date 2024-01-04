Chivas: Chicharito Hernandez says yes to return to the club

According to information, the return of Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez to Chivas is getting closer sergio deppESPN journalists very close to the forward.

In a Sport Center news clip, Diop announced that the former Manchester United, Real Madrid, West Ham, Bayer Leverkusen, Sevilla and LA Galaxy striker He gave direct positive feedback to Amaury VergaraClub President.

“After a great effort on the part of the Chivas board, Javier Hernandez has said yes to Guadalajara, “El Chicharito has told Amaury and company that he wants to return and for now, the return of the prodigal son is getting closer.”

Why would Chicharito agree to return to Chivas?

adds dip two fundamental aspects This dictates the striker’s possible return to the Guadalajara club: his transfer will not cost a single peso at the end of his contract with LA Galaxy, apart from the fact that he is a footballer. He has always shown his affection for the clubSomething that “runs in the family.”

He said this is information that has been developed since Negotiations were ongoing at the time of writing the note.There are therefore many details to be polished and the return of the player who moved from the club to Manchester in mid-2010 could be finalised.

He also emphasized that he had a The Great “Thirst for Revenge”So he wants to show at the age of 35 that he can offer at a high level, despite the fact that he has recently suffered injuries that have prevented him from standing out in MLS.

He added, his intention is to share all the knowledge he has acquired during the ten years he spent in Europe and the nearly three years he played in MLS.

Who is Sergio Depp?

Sergio Dipp, ESPN journalist, He has been very close to Chicharito Hernandez Thanks to his friendship with Martha Tena, the communicator’s wife.

The two have consistently come out in each other’s defense and have even shared moments on social networks confirming their friendship.