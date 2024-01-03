Chivas Femenil: Historic! The red and white achieved their biggest win against Santos

Chivas Femenil picked up their biggest win this afternoon by defeating Santos by a score of 10-2 at Akron Stadium

Experienced an afternoon of records on the grounds of Akron Stadiumafter Alicia Cervantes became the first player in Liga MX Femenil In scoring six goals in a single game and he Shivaj By winning, it will achieve the biggest victory in its entire history. 10-2 before the team Saints,

El Rebano had never achieved such a high score for his side; The biggest win they had achieved until the duel against Laguneras was 7-0 Which he gave to the Mazatlán squad on matchday 10 of the Apertura 2022.

For her part, Cervantes not only managed to establish herself as the highest-scoring player in this tournament with 10, but also equaled Katy Martínez as top scorer in Liga MX Femenil with 139 each.

Guadalajara were the absolute masters of the match, they had no mercy for Laguneras who showed defensive disorder which led them to momentarily have the worst defense of the campaign.

Cervantes was expected to be the main hero of the match, as he scored a flurry of goals as early as the 27th minute. However, she was not satisfied with this and like a true hunter, she scored two more goals at 56′ and 65′ from eleven steps.

Taking advantage of the visitors’ weakness, Gabriela Valenzuela scored the fifth goal at 33′, Cassandra Monteiro contributed to the goal celebration at 48′ and Adriana Iturbide scored twice in the match with her goals at 46′ and 94′.

Santos regained their dignity somewhat, thanks to Mary Henderson’s scores in the 48′ and 57′, so that the result was not so disastrous for their team. However, the nightmare got worse when Judith Félix was sent off for handball in the area which led to Guadalajara being awarded a penalty.

With a positive mood, Guadalajara will have to focus on their next match which will be against Lyon at the Nou Camp next Sunday, February 18 at 5:00 pm.

M.F.