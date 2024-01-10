Chivas has hired Zinedine Sidane

El Rabano integrates the Mexican under-18 midfielder into its ranks, who arrives from Halcones de Zapopan

Shivaj hired out Zinedine Sidane2006 class midfielder who comes from zapopan falconsof premier league mx,

Footballers will join the under-18 category Shivaj, after being monitored by the Rojiblanco team in recent months. The young footballer will try to earn an opportunity in the Rojiblanco’s first team.

Answers to the name of midfielder Zinedine Sidan Hernandez Quezada And in the past he was already in the lower divisions of the Rojiblancos.

Zinedine Sidane, Chivas reinforcement zapopan falcons

Named for a Mexican originally from Guadalajara. Zinedine Sidane because his father was a fan real Madrid And the player who was world champion with the French team in 1998.

Young footballer is also a fan real Madrid And now you will get the opportunity to match Fernando HierroOne of the logos of the merengue group.

He sedans Mexican nicknamed “El Mago” zapopan falcons And he got the opportunity to debut in the last tournament with the Premier League team, because of his name, he aroused the curiosity of many football fans.

Now, due to his good level, the player gets the opportunity to serve in Shivaj, with the intention of reaching the first team. The footballer himself has admitted that one of his dreams is to play for the Rojiblancos, a door that has opened again.

sedans He measures 1.76 centimeters and is one of the most advanced players in his category. included Shivaj For the next tournament.

zapopan falcons They are a team that plays in premier league mxAnd this has given good results in the training of players, because they now receive transfers Zinedine Sidane But Shivaj And they even managed to get Diego Mendoza in America,

Mendoza is 17 years old and he is one of the gems of the world zapopan falconsNow placed in AmericaLooking to break into the smaller categories.