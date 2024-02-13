Chivas Lineup Vs. Forge FC by Concachmapions

Concachampions
El Rabano looks to finish the job at home tonight by facing the Canadians protected by their fans.
Chivas de Guadalajara want to get off work tonight when they face Forge FC in the match corresponding to the return of the first round of the Concacaf Champions League, known as ConcaChampions. After winning 3-1 in last Wednesday’s episode.
just for the holy herd It must be a formal duel when facing an opponent who does not play in the first division of their country. And it comes at a major disadvantage as it requires three goals to advance without the Rojiblancos scoring, which seems a practically impossible task.
For his part, coach Fernando Gago gradually He has gained confidence in his project by adding four consecutive wins at Chivas, Three in Liga MX and one in ConcaChampions, a situation that favors them to take advantage of home field and try to advance to the next stage of the competition.
With only a few days of work before this important duel, it is a fact that Gago will use almost the same people with whom he played last Wednesday in Canada. He is rotating his team to advance to the next round where they will face either Real Esteli of the United States or Nicaragua.
Chivas’ lineup against Forge FC
- oscar whaley
- jesus sanchez
- Antonio Briseno
- Leonardo Sepulveda
- jose castillo
- Eduardo Torres
- Fernando Gonzalez
- Eric Gutierrez
- Gael Garcia
- cade cowell
- ronaldo cisneros
Forge FC’s probable lineup against Chivas
- Christopher Kalongo
- malcolm duncan
- Kyle Baker
- Alexander Achinioti-Johnson
- terran campbell
- Tristan Borges
- Alessandro Hojbarpur
- noah jensen
- Garven-Mitchie Methuselah
- beni badibanga
- Malik Owolabi-Bellevue
