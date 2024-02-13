Chivas Lineup Vs. Forge FC by Concachmapions

Admin 1 hour ago Sports Leave a comment 47 Views

Concachampions

El Rabano looks to finish the job at home tonight by facing the Canadians protected by their fans.

By aldo miranda

In the next stage, the Guadalajara team may face America or Real Estel.
© imago7In the next stage, the Guadalajara team may face America or Real Estel.

Chivas de Guadalajara want to get off work tonight when they face Forge FC in the match corresponding to the return of the first round of the Concacaf Champions League, known as ConcaChampions. After winning 3-1 in last Wednesday’s episode.

just for the holy herd It must be a formal duel when facing an opponent who does not play in the first division of their country. And it comes at a major disadvantage as it requires three goals to advance without the Rojiblancos scoring, which seems a practically impossible task.

For his part, coach Fernando Gago gradually He has gained confidence in his project by adding four consecutive wins at Chivas, Three in Liga MX and one in ConcaChampions, a situation that favors them to take advantage of home field and try to advance to the next stage of the competition.

With only a few days of work before this important duel, it is a fact that Gago will use almost the same people with whom he played last Wednesday in Canada. He is rotating his team to advance to the next round where they will face either Real Esteli of the United States or Nicaragua.

Gago prepares for his fifth win with the Rojiblancos Photo: Imago7/Sebastian Laureano Miranda

Chivas’ lineup against Forge FC

  • oscar whaley
  • jesus sanchez
  • Antonio Briseno
  • Leonardo Sepulveda
  • jose castillo
  • Eduardo Torres
  • Fernando Gonzalez
  • Eric Gutierrez
  • Gael Garcia
  • cade cowell
  • ronaldo cisneros

Forge FC’s probable lineup against Chivas

  • Christopher Kalongo
  • malcolm duncan
  • Kyle Baker
  • Alexander Achinioti-Johnson
  • terran campbell
  • Tristan Borges
  • Alessandro Hojbarpur
  • noah jensen
  • Garven-Mitchie Methuselah
  • beni badibanga
  • Malik Owolabi-Bellevue
@forgehamiltonfc

Journalist at Rebaño Pasión since 2021. Graduated from UCI’s Journalism and Communication degree. He has worked in various media outlets such as Fútbol Total, Publimetro México, MVS Radio, AXA TV and AXA Radio, as well as for the Rayados de Monterrey digital magazine. He specialized in national and international soccer, but has a true love for all sports, including the NFL and tennis. He has directed coverage of the Olympic Games since 2010, including the World Cup and Tokyo 2020. He was sent to Europe specifically to keep an eye on Mexican players.

(Tags to translate)Chivas Guadalajara(T)Fernando Gago(T)Forge FC

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Liga MX – Toluca | Alexis Vega tells his truth about his indiscipline at Chivas and his last few months in the team

alexis vega He broke the silence and spoke for the first time His departure from ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved