Chivas Lineup Vs. Forge FC by Concachmapions

Chivas de Guadalajara want to get off work tonight when they face Forge FC in the match corresponding to the return of the first round of the Concacaf Champions League, known as ConcaChampions. After winning 3-1 in last Wednesday’s episode.

just for the holy herd It must be a formal duel when facing an opponent who does not play in the first division of their country. And it comes at a major disadvantage as it requires three goals to advance without the Rojiblancos scoring, which seems a practically impossible task.

For his part, coach Fernando Gago gradually He has gained confidence in his project by adding four consecutive wins at Chivas, Three in Liga MX and one in ConcaChampions, a situation that favors them to take advantage of home field and try to advance to the next stage of the competition.

With only a few days of work before this important duel, it is a fact that Gago will use almost the same people with whom he played last Wednesday in Canada. He is rotating his team to advance to the next round where they will face either Real Esteli of the United States or Nicaragua.

Gago prepares for his fifth win with the Rojiblancos Photo: Imago7/Sebastian Laureano Miranda

Chivas’ lineup against Forge FC

oscar whaley

jesus sanchez

Antonio Briseno

Leonardo Sepulveda

jose castillo

Eduardo Torres

Fernando Gonzalez

Eric Gutierrez

Gael Garcia

cade cowell

ronaldo cisneros

Forge FC’s probable lineup against Chivas

Christopher Kalongo

malcolm duncan

Kyle Baker

Alexander Achinioti-Johnson

terran campbell

Tristan Borges

Alessandro Hojbarpur

noah jensen

Garven-Mitchie Methuselah

beni badibanga

Malik Owolabi-Bellevue