Chivas vs. FC Juarez Lineups

Chivas de Guadalajara He will try to win his third game ending of Liga MX, Receive fc juarez For the sixth day of the tournament.

He sacred herd played on Wednesday against Forge FC In his debut in Concachampions, For that match, Argentina’s coach saved many of his starting players thinking about the game against braves this friday Akron Stadium,

Victor Guzman, Eric Gutierrez, Roberto Alvarado and Chiquete Orozco He was not part of the squad for their debut in the continental tournament.

Pocho Guzman in the match with Chivas





read this also

Francisco Fernandez





“From a football perspective, I want to move from a position of playing as a winger to a position of playing as a nine, with less responsibility in some aspects that we look at. So, I’m looking at him to adapt. Was physical, from the football aspect. Today he has played as a winger, but also almost as a nine. I have played him more in the same positions, to try to find that depth that he can achieve. Could. And yes, obviously it’s important for him, because he’s a guy who has recently arrived, he needs to acclimate to the team. He comes without doing preseason, we already started That’s why it’s important to him,” he indicated Fernando Gago After the win against the Canadians.

in the first duel Forge FC, Gago implemented a new game system: 5–3–2. former technician Avellaneda Racing Club He will return to his usual 4-3-3 this Friday.





read this also

carlos mayorga





Gago I already had that kind of experience in the last minutes of the last match, during a 2-0 win atlético san luis for match day 5 Liga MX, That time, DT Argentina sent to the field raul martinez To strengthen the defence.

This plan requires cluster Playing with fewer forward players than usual. in debut Concachampions 2024, coach chose cade cowell And Ricardo Marin, which complemented each other very well. In fact, the first of them scored the double and the second scored the remaining goal.

Beyond recent victories, Gago do not conform. You know that Shivaj He will have to improve a lot to aspire to fight both Liga MX Like continental competition.

Confirmed lineup for Chivas vs. Juarez

Shivaj:J. Rangel; A. Mozo, A. Briseno, J. Orozco and M. Chávez; E. Gutierrez, V. Guzman, F. Beltran; P. Perez, R. Alvarado, R. Marin.

fc juarez: S. jury; A. Vukcevic, A. Ortiz, F. Calvo, J. Garcia; J. Abella, D. Villalpando, J. Salas; D. Garcia, M. Santos and A. Garcia.