Chloé Zhao to Direct New Film, Hamnet, Following Shakespeare’s Wife

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao set up his next feature film. THR reports that Zhao is set to direct hamnet, a new film based on the novel of the same name by Maggie O’Farrell. In addition to directing, Zhao is also co-writing the script with O’Farrell. Liza Marshall will produce with Pippa Harris and Sam Mendes, while Nic Gonda will executive produce. The project is a collaboration between Amblin Partners, Ivy Pictures, Neal Street Productions and Book of Shadows.

hamnet is based on the true life story of Agnes, the wife of William Shakespeare (in real life, her name was Anne Hathaway). The story is also a fictionalized account of what happened, taking some creative liberties. The book mainly focuses on the time period with Agnes mourning the loss of her son, Hamnet, to the bubonic plague; her loss would inspire his father to write Villagea story about a son avenging his father’s death. hamnet it was well received and was even named the winner of the Women’s Prize for Fiction when it was released. It was also named Novel of the Year at the Dalkey Literary Awards. The story would also inspire a British stage adaptation that premiered earlier this year at the Royal Shakespeare Company, fittingly.

The story is told in two separate timelines in the book, although it remains unclear if the film will be in a similar format. In the novel, a timeline delves into the romance between Agnes and William Shakespeare, although the famous author is not actually mentioned in the story. Meanwhile, other parts of the book fast-forward 15 years to when the plague first reached the family, culminating in the death of Agnes’ 11-year-old son and leaving the family devastated.

Related: Chloé Zhao on the Oscars and supporting women in the industry: ‘You can always help someone’

What’s the deal with Eternals 2?

Walt Disney Studios Films

It is not yet clear when hamnet should start filming or be released, though it’s not the only film project Zhao has in the works. She recently confirmed that she is still working on a plan. Dracula film that will add a sci-fi twist to the classic horror story. hamnet could take precedence over that project, however, with the deals for this film apparently falling into place just fine.

There were also rumors of Zhao, who already won an Oscar for his work on nomadic landreturning to the Marvel umbrella to direct a sequel to eternal. This hasn’t been officially confirmed, but it’s worth noting that Zhao declined to comment when recently asked about the rumors in an interview. Perhaps she didn’t want to let any cats out of the bag so soon, though, either way, she clearly keeps herself busy with other film projects.