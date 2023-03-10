Cho’Gath ADC came to the LCK at the hands of Gumayusi

Yesterday afternoon, in the last shift of the day, the T1 of Faker faced and crushed XRD in what was Day 15 of the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK), The defending world champions suffered the departure of almost their entire roster to win North America earlier in the season and, with a 3-12 record, face a tough early elimination from the Korean league. But the news was not this «mini-revenge” that T1 could obtain with this impressive victory in the local contest.

The curious thing was that during this series the «korean lab»returned to prominence with an unconventional ADC that has been hitting it hard in Only Q so that Gumayusi took him to the main stage of the LoL Park from seoul. We talk about Cho’Gath ADCthat as we related a couple of days ago is brought by the professionals themselves to the bottom lane and in a role that, a priori seems harmful, has 54% of winrate.

T1 and the LCK’s first Cho’Gath ADC

To put you in context, this happened in the second game of the series, after the T1 of Faker sign a victory bordering on perfection where the murder marker registered 14 kills for T1 while DRK they had just gotten one. In addition to the two Heralds, the four dragons went to the team of Faker and, as if that were not enough, so was Baron Nashor to close the game in a little over 24 minutes.

Now, despite this unusual pick in the second game, T1 came to victory without problems at the hands of Oner (Read without), once again the jungle was decisive in a composition that with the snowball effect became unstoppable. In addition to having a Read without in the jungle, Zeus was left with the selection of Jayce; while Faker leaned over Gragas (It is not the first time that the Demon King uses and wins with this champion); finally keria bet on one Senna to support the great Cho’Gath ADC of Gumayusi.

The truth is that Gumayusi Although he did not have the prominence that a shooter can have, he did not go unnoticed during the game either. With a score 2/2/2 and almost 300 (276) last hits the Cho’Gath ADC achieved his first victory in the LCK, Will we get to see him during the spring split of the season? LEC?